Kentucky wide receiver DJ Miller misses spring game with hamstring injury

Kentucky head coach Will Stein announced on Monday that Kentucky would be down 15 players for the spring game. That list included expected starters at left tackle (Lance Heard), wide receiver (Nic Anderson), and running back (CJ Baxter). Stein reported that none of those injuries would be long-term absences but getting out of Saturday with a clean injury report was an obvious top goal.

The mission was accomplished but a certain hamstring situation looms.

“We came out of the scrimmage clean. There is no injuries. To me, that’s the biggest win of the day. I could care less about the score,” Stein said. “If we come out clean, that’s good. The Wildcats won.”

The Wildcats did in fact win on Saturday but there was an expected major contributor who did not see the field. DJ Miller returned at wide receiver for the new staff at Kentucky after an impressive rookie season that included 13 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns. After going through warmups, Miller did not see any action in the intrasquad scrimmage. This is what Stein had to say about the situation.

“He had a little hamstring. Really midweek so I was like, all right, I’ll try to get him through some seven-on-sevens and one-on-ones to see how he’s feeling. There is no reason to push,” the Kentucky head coach explained. “He’s put really good tape out there the past four or five weeks. Again, it goes back to getting these guys to the fall is really, really important for us.”

Kentucky was limited at the spring game due to a long injury report. The Wildcats are claiming to be in good shape but must get healthy over the summer. Miller missed multiple games last year as he dealt with a quad injury. UK likely wants to make sure that this soft tissue injury does not linger. It sounds like the Cats were playing it safe.

Kenny Minchey‘s Kentucky debut in front of fans was a scrimmage where top receivers Anderson, Miller, and Shane Carr (black non-contact jersey) were all limited. The passing game will likely look much different when we see it again on Labor Day weekend.