Kentucky's Spring Game will have a unique scoring system -- but keep an eye on the weather

The first Spring Game of the Will Stein era is Saturday, and even it will have a new look from years past. Kentucky released the details of the intra-squad scrimmage this morning, including the format and scoring system. The format is traditional, four 15-minute quarters with an optional running clock in the second half; however, the scoring system is pretty unique.

Points won’t just be awarded for touchdowns, field goals, and extra points. The offense, which will wear blue, can get two points for conversions from the three-yard line and four points for conversions from the 10-yard line. The defense, which will wear white, can score, too. A defensive touchdown is still six points; however, the defense will also get six points for a turnover, one point for a forced punt, and three points for a three-and-out or turnover on downs. Get ready for a high-scoring affair!

OFFENSE (Wearing Blue)

Touchdown: 6 points

Field Goal: 3 points

Extra Point: 1 point

Conversions (3-yard line): 2 points

Conversions (10-yard line): 4 points

DEFENSE (Wearing White)

Touchdown: 6 points

Turnover: 6 points

Forced Punt: 1 point

Three-and-Out or Turnover on Downs: 3 points

Unfortunately, the only way you can watch the Spring Game is at Kroger Field. The game will not be streamed or broadcast on the radio. Tickets are free, but you must claim yours due to limited capacity because of construction on the north side of the stadium (here’s the seating chart). Parking is free, and the lots will open at 9 a.m. ET, with the ticket office and gates to the stadium opening at 10 a.m. ET. The team will start warming up at 10:30 a.m., and the game kicks off at 11 a.m. ET. The Kentucky Team Shop will be open and selling Nike’s new “Feed the Studs” t-shirt. I’m sure those will be popular.

After the game wraps up, head on over to Kentucky Proud Park to cheer the Bat Cats on vs. Vanderbilt, a critical SEC series. Stein will be throwing out the first pitch. Based on his toss at the Kentucky vs. Tennessee softball game earlier this week, I’m predicting a strike.

Mother Nature could throw a wrench into the plans. Storms are in the forecast for Saturday. Right now, it looks like they could hold off until the afternoon, but Kentucky will be monitoring the forecast over the next few days. Cross your fingers that the weather cooperates so we get to see Will Stein’s first squad play ball.

If you can’t make it to Kroger Field, we’ll have you covered on KSR, with a live blog of updates throughout the game, a recap, highlights, Rapid Reaction, and analysis afterward.