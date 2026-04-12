The Kentucky Spring Game will NOT be Broadcast on the SEC Network

For the last few weeks, we have been encouraging you to secure your spot at Kroger Field for the Blue-White Game. It’s not just because it’d be great to see Big Blue Nation support Will Stein in his first year with the program. If you want to see this Kentucky football team in action before September, traveling to Kroger Field is the only way you’re guaranteed to see the new-look Cats.

In previous years, the SEC Network carried almost every single spring game across the league. That’s no longer the case. You will NOT be able to watch the Kentucky Football Spring Game on the SEC Network.

Spring games have evolved drastically since 50,000+ Kentucky fans filled Commonwealth Stadium in 2012. For years, intrasquad scrimmages were the norm, varying between offense vs. defense and true split-squad exhibitions. Injury concerns made some head coaches question the practice, then a new addition to the sport nearly eliminated them all.

The spring transfer portal window allowed players who performed well in their respective scrimmages to seek a greater payday elsewhere. Some may recall when Jaremiah Anglin had a pick six in the Blue-White Game, then transferred to Pitt a few weeks later. With a growing concern over roster health, coaches began to change formats, or eliminate spring games all together.

Will Stein is bringing back the Kentucky Spring Game for a multitude of reasons. First and foremost, you only get better at tackle football by playing tackle football. He also wants his players to experience the Kroger Field gameday environment before they open the season on Labor Day weekend against Youngstown State. Last but not least, there is no longer a spring transfer portal window.

“It’s great. You know your team in January, and then you can build on that,” Stein said on Saturday. “In the past, this would be portal recruiting, or recruiting your own team right now, which is awful. It sucks. So to have your team set in stone, it’s a great feeling.”

Even though the team is set in stone, their performance will not be broadcast to a nationally-televised audience. Kentucky will likely play about 30-40 snaps of a live scrimmage, along with a two-minute drill, and Stein’s Mamba Drill, which is a version of classic one-on-ones.

Stein has brought many changes to the Kentucky football program. If you want to witness them firsthand, you need to be at Kroger Field on Saturday. The action begins at 11 a.m. ET. Tickets are free, but with the stadium undergoing renovations, capacity will be limited. Make sure you’ve got a spot by securing your tickets right now.