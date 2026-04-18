WATCH: Will Stein, players recap Kentucky's Spring Game

Weather cut Kentucky’s Spring Game short, but there was no shortage of fun at Kroger Field for Will Stein’s debut. The Blue team (offense) won 23-18, with Kenny Minchey leading several scoring drives, even without some of his top playmakers, who were held out due to minor injuries. As Stein said afterward, the fact that Kentucky came away from today without any more injuries is a win in itself.

“We came out of the scrimmage clean. There were no injuries, which to me, that’s the biggest win of the day, I couldn’t care less about the score. If we come out clean, that’s good. The Wildcats won.

“So, I told the team I was just really proud of their effort, their intensity, their execution throughout the last, really four months since we got here, their willingness to be coached. And we’re undefeated right now. We’re 0-0. So, there are a lot of happy faces in there, and now it’s all about recovery, getting everybody throughout the summer to get bigger, faster, stronger, get guys to fall and fall camp, and making sure I do a really good job of setting our guys up for success come fall.”

Today’s game was not televised, largely because Stein didn’t want to tip his hand to opposing teams; in fact, he told his coordinators to keep the plays extra simple in case someone in the stands was watching. That said, he had his camera crews rolling and will pore over the tape in the coming weeks and months to see what’s working and what’s not. Kentucky’s Kennys, Kenny Minchey, and Kenny Darby, stood out, as did Willie Rodriguez and Martels Carter Jr. at tailback.

Watch Stein break it all down below, including how he got emotional running out of the tunnel for the first time as Kentucky’s coach.

Kenny Minchey, Ty Bryant rave about playing for Stein

Quarterback Kenny Minchey and defensive back Ty Bryant also came to the podium to talk about the scrimmage. Minchey enjoyed getting to play in front of Big Blue Nation for the first time and loves playing for Stein so far. So does Ty Bryant, who has been with the program for three seasons already and raved about the energy Stein has brought to Lexington.

“He’s got a lot of energy. He brings the energy every day, every time he walks into the building, he’s got energy. And I love that he walks into the team meeting room and, you know, he’d be in there bobbing his head to the music, singing the music, and stuff like that. But I also learned he’s a guy who loves to compete. He’s not even out there, and if you were to see him, you would think that he’s putting on shoulder pads and a helmet, like, about how he wants to get after it and compete. And I love that.

“And something else: I think that he does a really good job of not letting anyone slack off, no matter who you are. Like, one time I came out here, and I didn’t have my jersey on, and he was, like, on the mic, the big mic, ‘Ty Bryant, put your jersey on.’ Like, he doesn’t care, you know what I’m saying? I like that. I like that. It takes me back to how my dad used to run things. He doesn’t care who you are or how you feel about he’s gonna tell you about yourself. So yeah, I enjoy that about him.”

We do too. Hear more from Minchey and Bryant below.

More postgame coverage is on the way on the KSR YouTube Channel. Subscribe today to see press conferences, interviews, Rapid Reaction, and more.

Will Stein Transcript

Q Coach, do you want to make an opening statement about today, or we’ll take questions?

WILL STEIN: Well, first of all, thanks to everybody in this room for coming out. Really appreciate you guys covering our team over the last four months. It doesn’t go unnoticed, you all’s hard work as well. I think you guys are doing a terrific job telling real truths and real stories about our program. So, I appreciate that. Love the fans out here today. Big Blue nation definitely showed up. Especially with half the stadium with whether glooming, an 11:00 a.m. kick, so I appreciate our fans, our support as well. Love seeing the band out there. I mean, I got emotional running out of that tunnel. I know it wasn’t a real game, but when I ran on the field, I definitely felt it. It was like a wave running over me. Very, very just cool, man. Really cool. So, yeah. The games the game, it’s not real football. But I think we got a lot of really good work. That’s the goal of spring, is to improve with fundamentals and techniques, learn how to practice, learn what winning edges that we need throughout spring to go into summer and fall and prepare the team for play. We came out of the scrimmage clean, there is no injuries. To me, that’s the biggest win of the day. I could care less about the score. If we come out clean, that’s good. The Wildcats won. So, I told the team I was really proud of their effort, their intensity, their execution throughout the last, really, four months since we got here, their willingness to be coached. And we are undefeated right now. We are 0-0. So, there’s a lot of happy faces in there. And now it’s all about recovery, getting everybody throughout summer, getting bigger, faster, stronger. Get guys to fall and fall camp and making sure I do a really good job of setting our guys up for success come fall. I told Jay (Bateman) and Joe (Sloan), be simple, so you never know, I’m not saying anybody, you don’t know who’s in the stands. You really don’t. And we are close to a lot of people, it’s just a fact. We huddled a lot. We hit our signals. We didn’t do any special teams. Because, shoot, you can go on YouTube and look up spring football games throughout the country and watch what spring ball looks like in other schools. There’s not a lot of broadcaster games nationally because all you do as a coach is you get the TV copy, you splice it, and you study it. So, that’s one reason why it was not a national televised game. We wanted to keep it really simple. The playbook was very minimal on offense and defense. I was just really looking to come out clean, watch the guys play hard, tackle and a block. So there’s definitely good moments on either side of the ball. Got to play cleaner in spots, but that’s why we practice and that’s why we have this game. So, I will open up for questions.

Q What were your emotions when you said you got emotional coming out?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, it was just a wave, I just wasn’t expecting that. I never ran out that tunnel like that, so that was really cool and unique. Yeah, just when the fight song plays, it literally got me emotionally. So, yeah, it was just a really cool moment for me.

Q Which position group was you most impressed with today?

WILL STEIN: You know, I’d have to see the tape. My angle was not the greatest angle to evaluate every body. But you know, I was really impressed. I felt like our edges played well and created havoc on the quarterback. That’s good to see. You definitely want to see sacks, TFL’s on defense. Obviously, not on offense. It’s tag on the quarterback, so I don’t know how many of those Kenny (Minchey) would have got out of or JacQai (Long) or Brennen (Ward). I thought the edges played well. The D-line played well in spots. But, yeah, I would have to watch the tape.

Q Is the Martels Carter experiment, is that sustainable? Does he stay at running back? Or what do you see for him?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, like I told him, I’m very proud of him just for making a change. That’s hard on a young man who is playing safety and because you don’t know what the future really holds. I’ll tell you about this, Martels Carter is about Kentucky, he’s about the team. And what I saw every day from him was improvement. You all saw out there. He’s got natural running back ability. He does, he catches the ball well. He’s got good vision. I’m excited about the future of him at back and will continue to press this summer and fall and get him into a spot to be productive for us this fall.

Q Will, you talked about Kenny’s footwork and ability to escape some pressure. At times, we saw that a little bit today. Has that been a pleasant surprise?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, I think he’s always working on his drop mechanics. Just working through three step drop timing with a hitch, pushing up in the pocket. I’ve dealt with it some, I was a lot shorter than Kenny. But when you are trying to get the vision. A lot of times guys like to get outside of the pocket. I mean, Bo Nix did it. So, we worked a ton with Kinney on working through three-step drop mechanics, five-step drop mechanics from the gun, and really pushing it, resetting the cup of the pocket. I think he’s working on that still. I think just getting out there today for him was big. The crowd, the clock, I think he operates really well. There are some throws I thought, from my vantage point, shaping it over a linebacker and pushing it down the field in spots. I will never get mad at completions, ever, ever. It’s about efficiency of offensive football, creating first downs, and staying on the field. As long as we can do that and avoid negative plays, I think we can definitely do some stuff offensively.

Q Will, you guys looked like you ran some stuff for Kenney Darby today, and he was very involved. A few good catches in the one on ones early. How important is it to show these people you are trying to bring the program in the future, you can come in and make an impact early if you are just willing to put in the effort or show the skill. And I think it seems like you guys were showing it early.

WILL STEIN: If you are good enough, you are old enough. You know, if you can come in and be physically strong enough to play in the SEC and play against other good competition throughout the country and you’ve shown the ability to learn what to do. This isn’t high school ball, daddy ball, we are putting the best dudes out there. If you can ball, you can ball. So, Kenny is really talented, really talented. He catches the ball away from his body and he’s a natural ballcarrier. He’s got some freakish abilities that I’m really excited about.

Q Seems like we saw a lot of that Willie Rodriguez connection with Kenny. Can you talk about what you’ve seen from the off-season and what do you expect from him going into the season?

WILL STEIN: Yeah. I mean really is, I’ve said that in here before, the guys an NFL player, there’s no doubt about it. He’s got the size, he’s got the speed. I think he’s really worked just on his ability to catch the football consistently. He’s a guy that looks like has been in the system now for a long time. He learns the system really well. He can play in line, off the ball. He can flex out, he can be the number one receiver out on the perimeter. He can match up against backers and safeties on the inside. So, said it in here before, if we don’t find a way to get him the ball then we are screwed up. He’s a really, really good player.

Q Will, talk about DJ Miller

WILL STEIN: Yeah, he had a little hamstring, really midweek so I was like, all right, I’ll try to get him through some seven-on-sevens and one-on-ones to see how he’s feeling. There is no reason to push. He’s put really good tape out there the past four or five weeks. Again, it goes back to getting these guys to the fall is really, really important for us.

Q You were down three or four of your top guys.

WILL STEIN: Yeah, I mean Nic Anderson wasn’t out there, DJ (Miller), Shane (Carr) was in a black jersey with an upper body deal that he played through, and he’s done a really good job. It allows those young guys to get out there and play. Yeah, it was definitely precautionary.

Q How much were you able to use today as just like a trial run for how you want to run game days and things like that?

WILL STEIN: Well, the pregame is not our game day operation. We will have a completely different model come fall that we will practice probably two times before we actually take the field. The pregame today was more like spring ball. You know, and we do that mama drill. I thought it was just a good way to compete going into the locker room, and get some fan engagement as well. So the pregame will be adjusted. You know, I’m thinking about too, I don’t know, Slax, she probably doesn’t even know that, if she’s in here. I want to get dressed in our locker room over there. You know, before the game. Come off of the field after we kick our field-goal, run all the way up to the Craft Center, have their space in there. And then have a nice long, nobody knows this, I thought about this before the game. Have a nice long catwalk through the crowd and then come in the tunnel and run out. You know, be able to dab up some fans, some young kids, and engage the fans and our players that way. So, that’s on my mind. I’m going to ask for that. But yeah, it was good just to get out there and be Kroger Field. The wind really swirls in there, and I know the rain was coming, too. It’s good for our kickers, our punters, pass catchers. It’s a great stadium, great turf, and great fans.

Q It seems like you guys got a little two-minute drill actually at the end of the first half. What did you see from Kenny in that, and kind of what is your mindset going into those two-minute drills?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, we wanted to do an end of half two-minute, where we actually played the actual clock rules in football, and then we were going to do it in the fourth quarter as well. He had the first driver the second drive? Second drive? Yeah, good operation, it went down and I believe we kicked a field goal on that one, which was good. I am I right on that? Yeah, thanks, Jon. I knew you would know. But, yeah. I think two-minute operation is all about getting the first completion, really the first down. If you can get in rhythm, put pressure on the defense, that really helps. And you don’t really complicate a two-minute drill. You really run your core DNA plays that are guys can do in their sleep. Obviously, you got to know the clock rules and be dialed in on that, which we do two-minute drills about every single day in practice. That was definitely good work.

Q You talked about keeping it simple for the most part, we saw a little bit of flair at the end with the Shane touchdown pass to Kenny Darby. Was that something you’d like to see?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, I mean, you can’t score if you don’t try. That was a good play. It was a fun play. I think Joe had put that on tape before, so some of the stuff we put out there, it’s already out there. We weren’t really trying to hide those types of plays. Tricks to me are just another player in your playbook. You know, we don’t really make it such a big deal that it gets guys on edge. You just rep it, and you start it in spring and winter, and just keep getting reps at it, so when you call it in a game, guys can go execute.

Q Will, kind of given all the moving parts, new system, new personnel, transfers, everything. How pleased are you with where the offense is right now, you know, going into the summer and fall camp ahead?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, I mean, we are not near where we need to be to play consistent winning football. But offense is, you know, it takes some time to groove and get guys going. I think I told you guys, you guys know we have a blue and a white squad. Having a true, here’s our offensive line, here is our ones, it didn’t happen this spring. But that’s on purpose, that’s how you develop a roster. You give everybody the opportunity to come into practice and not worry about where they are only depth chart. So, what are we going to do this summer? Really continue to build repetitions at our core fundamental base plays, base packages. And then as we hit fall, really develop that blue group as the group moving forward and the white group as the next group up. So, I think we made strides for sure. I think there’s still things we have to clean up, just fundamental and technique wise, understanding of the system. I met please so far. I think I told maybe Pat or something. When I first got to Oregon, we had Bo Nix, we had a bunch of NFL players and I felt like I couldn’t get a first down. I was like, Gosh dang, how are we going to be good? And we had the number two offense in the country. I’m not saying that is where we are right now, but spring ball, the way that we do things, sometimes it can be, like are we good? It’s like, no, we are good. We have a great system and really good players. And that’s what these next four months are for going into fall.

Q Will, because of your background, not so much focusing on offense since you got here. What do you like about this defense and that idea –.

WILL STEIN: Is super multiple. I think Jay’s got a really good package. It’s different fronts. You are going to see four down, you’re going to see mint, or three down. You’re going to see some bear looks, some overload fronts. He’s got really good stuff on third down. They play tight match coverage. They also play some good vision zone, so it’s definitely multiple. And it allows our guys to play free. They don’t have to think much. That’s what I like. They really cut it loose. I think Jay’s done an elite job so far installing the base schemes. He probably ran three or four calls out there today. You go into a game with a lot more volume. So, to see those guys go execute, I thought they did a nice job.

Q How comfortable are you with the inside linebacker in the spring?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, I think they’ve definitely improved. I think Grant Godfrey is definitely a leader in that room. He knows the defense very well. I’ve been very pleased with Bo Barnes and his continuous improvement. I like Twan (Antwan Smith). Twan has had a really good spring. He’s super twitchy. Young Tavion (Wallace) is still growing in the scheme, just understanding how to play at this level consistently. So, yeah, I think it’s a good group. And again, I think it starts with Grant and those guys who have been here and done a good job.

Q Coach, I think you’ve landed five commitments so far. Not getting into any specifics, but what are you hearing from some of these high school players? What would you like to say to potential high school players out there about this program?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, we’ve done a really good job of getting commitments. You know, I always think, you win recruits in the fall, you really do. Going, playing really well. Spring, there’s a lot of buzz, which is awesome. I think when people come here they see authenticity from the coaching staff. They see a real connection from the team. They love Lexington, they love the University of Kentucky. They love what we do on offense, defense, and special teams. Just a bunch of real dudes, man, that coach football here that guys don’t have to feel on edge talking to. I don’t wear a quarter zip and khaki pants at work. I dress like a football coach. So I think when they come in our building, they are like, these are just normal dudes that love ball. They love their families, they love the Lord, like that’s what they are. And so I think that’s what’s really gravitating these players to hear is like-minded people surround themselves with other like-minded people. And so they come to Kentucky and they are like, man, I never knew it was like this. Yeah, we are going to recruit the best players in America. That’s our job is to sign the absolute best players that we can. And we are not going to back down to anybody. So, I think when they get that vibe and when they see the confidence from our entire staff and our players. They are like, man, I want to be a part of this. It’s been great so far. Winning in the spring is one thing. It’s about winning games on Saturdays come fall.

Q Will, as fans in media, we can’t wait until September 5th. As a head coach, how do you balance that patients versus, hey, we still have a lot of work to do?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, we had an entire get real section last Wednesday on focus. It was really about eliminating your mindset about the past, not worrying about the future, and truly focusing in on the present and being able to press reset and having a one play focus. And it’s hard, it’s almost impossible for anybody in this room to be completely 100% present, it just is. But it is a daily process, and it’s coach speak, and it’s cliché, but it is so true. If you cannot be where your feet are and focus on the task at hand, we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future if we don’t take care of today. So, today is about recovery for our guys and enjoying their families and enjoying their friends that came in town to watch them play this great game. Tomorrow, resetting with some treatment from 11 to 2 and then Monday, watching the tape with this coaching staff, attacking the weights, and just progressing forward. So, it is so much about being in the moment. Everything is so fast now. Social media. Everything. Everything is so fast right under our fingertips . So just to be able to enjoy today. I had a bunch of family. I had 30-something people come from Louisville on a party bus. Drinking a lot of beer and probably tequila and whatever they were drinking. They were having a lot of fun next door. For me, I’m going to enjoy that. I’m going to enjoy them being here, them supporting me, my two kids, my beautiful wife, Darby. That’s what I’m trying to enjoy right now, and a September 5th will be here, when it’s here we will be ready.

Q With different coaches, I mean, as many coaches as there are, it’s probably different things they look for and places they want to station themselves during spring games. What are you doing during the spring game? What are you hoping to influence on the field and see from where you are?

WILL STEIN: Well, I’m on the headset talking to both sides of the ball. I was listening to Joe call it. Which, we have a lot of move the field call it situations every practice where it’s non-scripted. You are basically just calling it like a game. So I get my moments with Joe on the mic there. But then in these type of games where we have more of a game plan, be able to hear the calls from him. Not interject in his play calls, but off the sideline, hey, we like this. Hey, get to this. Next first down, I like this call. To give him just some of the thoughts. By the time we get to real games, we are going to be so dialed that we know the next call. So I was listening to Joe, listening to our offensive staff communicate. Again, talking through situations with them. Hey, Joe, you’ve got four downs here, if you get to fourth and three, we are going to go for it. And then with Jay, just listening to his calls as well and trying to play the game in my mind. They practice their calls. Our players practice. It’s my job to practice being a head coach, too. I did not know the call on offense, but I saw the formation and I said, hey, they are going to make it here and they ran a little bootleg. Being able to go through that in my mind and give Jay any tips that I need to, that’s good for us to hear. We have to have elite communication on game days. Do not worry about the officials, don’t worry about anything. Just call the next play, the next play, the next play. Because if they are worried about some BS that doesn’t matter, a call or whatever, all that is going to do is distract them from being their best on the next play. It’s my job to continue to preach that and demand that from our coordinators. And then I was like, that view. I love the officials, they did a great job today. But if anybody gets near Kenny Minchey and Willie Rodriguez, I’m going to blow that damn whistle. You know what I’m saying? I had this very tight.

Q Will, I’m just curious how much you all, what do you think about where the pass rush is and maybe how good you guys are going to be in that area?

WILL STEIN: Yeah, like I said earlier. I thought the edges played well. I thought they affected the passers today pretty well. I think Tavion (Gadson) wasn’t out there. But Mi’Quise (Humphrey-Grace), he’s a really good player. He’s an NFL player. CJ Works showed some stuff. And again, just watch what Jay did before. We’ve got some really good stuff, some really good packages that I think are going to definitely disrupt offenses. I know it did the offense this spring until we kind of figured out some stuff. I’m excited about what he’s doing on defense and excited what T-Dubs (Tony Washington Jr) doing with those edge rushers and Anwar (Stewart) as well. So, looking forward to the next couple of months. Thank you all.