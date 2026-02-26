Spring Spotlight: The Kenny Minchey era begins now for Kentucky

Preparations for the 2026 college football season are underway at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. In a few short weeks, cleats will be hitting the grass practice fields and/or the turf at the Nutter Field House as Kentucky head coach Will Stein gets set to begin his first spring practice as the leader of a program. There will be a lot of new for the Wildcats in 2026. That is 100 percent true at quarterback.

Kentucky will have four quarterbacks on the field when spring practice gets started. Only one was on the roster last season. For the fifth year in a row, UK will enter another season with a brand new starting quarterback. This one was again came from the transfer portal. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

In KSR’s Spring Spotlight series, we will cover every position on Kentucky’s roster before spring practice begins. First up is quarterback where Kentucky has added three transfers to the roster this offseason.

The Room

Carson Cruver (6-3, 200, Redshirt Junior)

The Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic product spent three years at Florida Atlantic in a backup quarterback role before entering the transfer portal. Kentucky added the redshirt junior as a preferred walk-on to the roster during the winter window. Cruver gives head coach Will Stein, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, and assistant quarterbacks coach Nate Dodson some experience and depth in the QB room.

Kenny Minchey (6-2, 208, Redshirt Junior)

The Notre Dame transfer who was committed to Nebraska quickly flipped to Kentucky during the only transfer portal window of the offseason. Minchey is a Greater Nashville native with two years of eligibility remaining who has not yet received extended playing time in college football. The quarterback lost a tightly contested QB battle with CJ Carr last summer and will now get to be QB1 in Lexington. Minchey owns a well-rounded skill set, and seems to have legitimate high upside, but has to go and prove it on the field.

JacQai Long (6-2, 205, Redshirt Sophomore)

The West Virginia native spent two seasons at Marshall before entering free agency. Long did not appear in a game on Marshall’s Sun Belt title team in 2024 but did get some game action in 2025. The quarterback played in five games for the Herd.

The Group of Six transfer is now at Kentucky with three years of eligibility. Long will be among the quarterbacks competing for a backup spot. This is the only player in the room outside of Minchey with playing experience against a power conference opponent.

Brennen Ward (6-4, 222, Redshirt Freshman)

The Greater Columbus native spent his true freshman season at Kentucky and appeared in one game. Ward preserved his redshirt and stayed with the program through a coaching change. This former three-star recruit has a terrific chance to win the QB2 spot in year two.

Top Storyline: Kenny Minchey’s fit with Kentucky

Kentucky may not announce who the starting quarterback will be this spring. We could hear the phrase “open competition” multiple times but there is no hiding from the obvious — follow the money. The Wildcats needed a new starting quarterback and are paying Kenny Minchey to be the new starting quarterback.

How does Minchey fits at his new home?

The reviews from South Bend were all very positive for the quarterback with limited experience. Does that translate to Lexington? Minchey appears to have a high ceiling and has shown glimpses of positive play on tape in a small sample size. That will need to translate on the field.

Perhaps the biggest reason why UK hired Will Stein was for his offensive acumen and the results produced at the quarterback addition. Stein and his offensive staff evaluated this year’s portal market and determined that Minchey was good enough to be the starter once the Sam Leavitt recruitment lingered. There is much riding on that evaluation. We will start to get some answers on the fit this spring.

Kentucky is a program that desperately needs a hit at quarterback. Kenny Minchey is next up.

What To Watch For: The backup QB battle

All eyes will be on Kenny Minchey this spring but this practice time is often about working on fundamentals, installing program pillars, and developing depth. Kentucky needs to figure out what the plan is behind Minchey at quarterback.

Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller star Matt Ponatoski was the crown jewel of the 2026 recruiting class, but the two-way star will not be on campus until the summer, and may have an MLB Draft decision to make before that. Assuming he enrolls, expect Ponatoski to immediately compete for the backup QB position. Who will he be competing directly against? We will likely find out this spring.

Brennen Ward enters the spring as the clubhouse favorite but Marshall transfer Jac’Qai Long does bring some playing experience to the table. The QB2 spot could be one of the most interesting position battles this spring on the roster.