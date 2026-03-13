Spring Spotlight: Kentucky will be very young at linebacker in 2026

Preparations for the 2026 college football season are underway at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Cleats hit the grass practice fields and/or the turf at the Nutter Field House this week as Kentucky head coach Will Stein begins his first spring practice as the leader of a program. There will be a lot of new for the Wildcats in 2026. The linebacker room is no different.

Long-time Big Ten assistant Chad Wilt is your new linebackers coach in Lexington but defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is expected to be heavily involved with this position group. The Wildcats will be banking on some returnees and transfer additions meshing well this season.

In KSR’s Spring Spotlight series, we will cover every position on Kentucky’s roster before spring practice begins. Next up is the second level.

Spring Spotlight: Quarterback

Spring Spotlight: Running Back

Spring Spotlight: Wide Receiver

Spring Spotlight: Tight End

Spring Spotlight: Offensive Line

Spring Spotlight: Defensive Line

Spring Spotlight: EDGE

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The Room

Grant Godfrey (6-3, 234, Redshirt Junior)

The Greater Atlanta native was a significant recruiting win for Kentucky in the 2022 high schoolcycle. There were many Jamin Davis comps for Godfrey during the recruiting process. The former four-star recruit carved out a big role in year three. Godfrey recorded 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, and played 253 snaps. The linebacker only missed one tackle, per PFF data, and simply looked the part in his first extended playing time.

Godfrey will be expected to build on that solid season in 2025 after being retained by the new staff.

Antwan Smith (6-3, 215, Junior)

A former three-star recruit out of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake, Smith brings great speed to the table. This class of 2024 recruit is undersized but has played over 100 career snaps through his first two seasons on campus.

Smith is expected to compete for a rotational role and will also be a major factor on kick coverage.

Quintavion Norman (6-3, 224, Redshirt Sophomore)

A late addition to the 2024 signing class, Norman has appeared in only three games through two seasons. The Covington (Ga.) Newton will compete for a rotational role this spring.

Devin Smith (6-0, 223, Redshirt Sophomore)

Kentucky beat out LSU for the Brunswick (Ga.) High off-ball linebacker. Smith dealt with injuries and redshirted his first season on campus. Those injuries did not go away in 2025. The three-star recruit was a highly productive player (28 total tackles for loss as junior/senior) in high school.

Injuries have derailed Smith’s college career to this point but this could be a linebacker in position to surprise if he can stay available.

Tavion Wallace (6-1, 239, Sophomore)

The younger brother of former Kentucky stalwart Trevin Wallace spent one season at Arkansas and played mostly on special teams before entering the transfer portal. The younger Wallace was also a blue-chip recruit in South Georgia who owns similar physical traits to his older brother. The free agent addition has great speed and good positional size. Wallace owns one of the highest ceilings on the team.

The transfer has a great chance to become a multi-year starter in Lexington. In the spring, Wallace will push for playing time and projects to have a rotational role even if he isn’t a starter. His athleticism should standout this spring.

Elijah Barnes (6-1, 244, Redshirt Freshman)

A former top-100 recruit from Dallas, Barnes spent one season at Texas as a backup before entering the transfer portal following defensive staff changes. The 6-foot-1 and 244-pound transfer is a true Mike linebacker. Barnes can be a thumper in the middle of Jay Bateman’s defense but also owns the speed (10.96 in 100 meters as high school junior) and athleticism to make plays in pursuit.

A favorite to be a starter when Week 1 arrives. This spring is about settling in at Kentucky and getting comfortable in a very key position.

Elijah Barnes (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Wyatt Phyle (6-2, 210, Redshirt Freshman)

The Greater Detroit native is now in year two with the Kentucky football program. Phyle did not appear in a game last season after recording 57 tackles, 10 sacks, and six tackles for loss as a high school senior. Expect the young player to provide depth this season.

Kris Thompson (6-0, 215, Redshirt Freshman)

A very late addition to the 2025 high school signing class, Thompson did not arrive on campus until late summer and took a redshirt in year one. The Nashville native will attempt to find a bigger role in year. The spring will serve as an opportunity for Thompson to make a splash in a young position room.

Top Storyline: How the transfer look during practice

Grant Godfrey feels like a known commodity. The veteran has not been a full-time starter yet but has made plays in SEC games. You cannot say the same for the other players in position to play starter snaps for UK this season.

Kentucky entered the transfer market needing a starter at linebacker. The program left the free agency period by adding two former blue-chip recruits with multiple years of eligibility remaining who have not played yet. UK is betting on evaluations. They need those evaluations to hit. We will get some early answers this spring.

Elijah Barnes and Tavion Wallace need to fill some serious roles on Kentucky’s defense this season. We will find out how they are adjusting to their new opportunity this spring.

What To Watch For: Sleepers

We know that Grant Godfrey, Elijah Barnes, and Tavion Wallace enter the spring as the top options at this position. You could say that this trio is in tier A when it comes to playing time. Will anyone join them in that tier this spring?

Antwan Smith has playing experience, Devin Smith was a very good recruiting win who hasn’t stayed healthy, and the others in this room have something to prove. Could Kentucky get an unexpected contributor at linebacker during the 2026 season?

The surprising step forward could take place this spring.