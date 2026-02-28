Unsung heroes help Kentucky clinch series in 3-0 win over St. John's

Kentucky baseball is playing without some major star power as preseason All-American shortstop Tyler Bell nurses a left shoulder injury. Meanwhile, two major contributors were also out of the lineup on Saturday against St. John’s. That didn’t stop the Bat Cats from entering the winner’s circle.

UK got some big performances from some unsung heroes in the 3-0 win.

Due to some control issues, starting pitcher Ben Cleaver lasted just three innings. The multi-year starter gave up just three hits but issued three walks and saw his pitch count ramp up. That forced UK to go to the bullpen early. Grand Canyon transfer Connor Mattison entered the game in the fourth. He gave the Wildcats 12 outs. Mattison allowed just two hits and struck out five. The veteran gave up just one extra-base hit and worked out of some jams. Mattison is becoming a key piece out of the bullpen. The transfer has given UK 9.2 innings out of the bullpen this season and has allowed just two runs. This bullpen performance gave the offense time to get rolling.

Then a true freshman stepped up.

In his first start of the season, Caeden Cloud followed Will Marcy in the lineup. After a Marcy single to left ended with a fielding error that allowed UK to take a 2-0 lead, Cloud gave the team some needed run insurance. The infielder drove a double to left field to score Marcy from second. The Cats claimed a 3-0 lead before Cloud stole a run from St. John’s on this play in the eighth.

There's no doubt @caedencloud2025 took a quarter off the top of the backboard on this one. pic.twitter.com/kgYB7NjOQq — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 28, 2026

Kentucky’s offense finished the game with three runs on seven hits. Jackson Soucie worked a scoreless eighth and ninth to log his first save of the season. The Cats earned another win due to some big performances from some unsung heroes.

Connor Mattison and Caeden Cloud came up big on Saturday.

Some more struggles against left-handed pitching

In the 1-0 loss to Evansville that prevented Kentucky from completing a second consecutive weekend sweep to start the year, the Cats were stymied by a left-handed starter. Evan Reed went for six innings, allowed three hits, and struck out five in a tightly contested game.

The Cats had some struggles again versus another left-handed starter on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Similar to Reed, St. John’s Saturday starter Evan Chaffee had not been lights out this season coming off a season with an ERA north of seven. Kentucky still had no answers. The former Alabama transfer went 6.2 innings allowing six hits, one earned run, and striking out five. Chafee only allowed one extra-base hit and handed out just one free pass. UK received some big hits from Will Marcy and Caeden Cloud in the seventh but needed an error to record a multi-run frame.

Kentucky has some issues to figure out against left-handed pitching. This was another game where extra-base hits were nowhere to be found.

Two starters take the day off

Head coach Nick Mingione ran out a different lineup card on Saturday. Two daily starters were not in the lineup. That was a surprise facing a starting left-handed pitcher.

Third baseman Tyler Cerny got the day off after his best performance in a Kentucky jersey on Friday. The Indiana transfer leads the team in hit by pitch (eight) to go along with five extra-base hits and a .345/.525/.586 slash line. Starting right fielder Ryan Schwartz was also out of the lineup. Since collecting six hits in the opening weekend, the sophomore is riding a 2-25 slump at the plate.

The Cats decided to shake things up on Saturday. Expect both players back in the lineup soon.

On Deck

Kentucky will look to get the brooms out on Sunday afternoon. Nate Harris (1-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 9 IP, 12 K) will be on the mound to make his first home start of the year.