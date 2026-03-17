Kentucky needs a spark -- Maybe returning to St. Louis will help?
It feels like Big Blue Nation is on edge heading into the NCAA Tournament. Here is some optimism: St. Louis has been very kind to Kentucky Basketball. The Cats are 13-4 in the Gateway City, 7-1 in NCAA Tournament games. Heck, Kentucky has even won a title there, Goose Givens scoring 41 points vs. Duke to lead the Cats to the 1978 national championship in the Checkerdome. Twenty-four years later, another lefty, Tayshaun Prince, tallied 41 against Tulsa beneath the Arch.
Kentucky hasn’t lost in St. Louis this century. Take out the loss to Michigan State in the 1999 Elite Eight, and it’s been 62 years since the Cats’ last defeat there, to the St. Louis Bilikens at Kiel Auditorium in December 1964. There was a chance Kentucky could have faced St. Louis again, in St. Louis, but the Bilikens drew the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region. They’ll be playing Georgia up in Buffalo.
St. Louis has been especially kind to Kentucky as an underdog. The Cats are a No. 7 seed this year, their worst seed in the tournament since 2014. That year, Kentucky was a No. 8 seed, playing No. 9 Kansas State in the first round in St. Louis. Before the game, Willie Cauley-Stein predicted the Cats would “shock the world” in the tournament. Turns out he was right. Kentucky beat Kansas State 56-49, and then upset No. 1 seed Wichita State 78-76 in the second round to end the Shockers’ undefeated season.
I was there for both of those games, high atop the Scottrade (now Enterprise) Center in the hockey press box. It was the start of an incredible run, the Cats making it all the way to the national championship game behind three straight unbelievable Aaron Harrison game-winners.
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Four years later, Kentucky returned to St. Louis for the SEC Tournament. The Cats were a No. 4 seed in the event, starting their run on Friday vs. Georgia in the quarterfinals. It was the first of three straight wins. Wenyen Gabriel went a perfect 7-7 from the three-point line to push Kentucky to a win over Alabama in the semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the star of the Cats’ win over Tennessee in the finals, scoring 29 points. It was Kentucky’s fourth straight SEC Tournament championship; the Cats haven’t won one since.
Maybe all the Cats need to reverse their bad postseason mojo is to return to St. Louis? This will be their first game there since bringing home the SEC Tournament trophy in 2018. I still have some of the confetti from the postgame celebration in a Ziploc bag in my desk. Do I need to bring it with me for good luck? Goose Givens can bring his UK cowboy hat, too.
Hop in the car and meet us in St. Louis, BBN. It’s time to shake off these postseason blues.
Kentucky Basketball games in St. Louis
Courtesy of BigBlueHistory.net
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|Arena
|Notes
|12/18/1953
|St. Louis
|W
|71 – 59
|Kiel Auditorium
|–
|12/28/1955
|St. Louis
|W
|101 – 80
|Kiel Auditorium
|–
|12/14/1957
|St. Louis
|W
|73 – 60
|Kiel Auditorium
|–
|12/12/1959
|St. Louis
|L
|61 – 73
|Kiel Auditorium
|–
|12/31/1962
|St. Louis
|L
|63 – 87
|Kiel Auditorium
|–
|12/22/1964
|St. Louis
|L
|75 – 80
|Kiel Auditorium
|–
|3/25/1978
|Arkansas
|W
|64 – 59
|Checkerdome
|NCAA Final Four (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/27/1978
|Duke
|W
|94 – 88
|Checkerdome
|NCAA Championship (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/19/1999
|Miami (OH)
|W
|58 – 43
|Trans World Dome
|NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinals (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/21/1999
|Michigan State
|L
|66 – 73
|Trans World Dome
|NCAA Midwest Regional Finals (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/14/2002
|Valparaiso
|W
|83 – 68
|Edward Jones Dome
|NCAA East Regional First Round (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/16/2002
|Tulsa
|W
|87 – 82
|Edward Jones Dome
|NCAA East Regional Second Round (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/21/2014
|Kansas State
|W
|56 – 49
|Scottrade Center
|NCAA Midwest Regional Second Round (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/23/2014
|Wichita State
|W
|78 – 76
|Scottrade Center
|NCAA Midwest Regional Third Round (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/9/2018
|Georgia
|W
|62 – 49
|Scottrade Center
|SEC Tournament (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/10/2018
|Alabama
|W
|86 – 63
|Scottrade Center
|SEC Tournament (at St. Louis, MO)
|3/11/2018
|Tennessee
|W
|77 – 72
|Scottrade Center
|SEC Tournament Championship (at St. Louis, MO)
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