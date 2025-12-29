Kentucky still in the market for a full-time assistant as Will Stein assembles army of analysts

It only took about 24 hours for Kentucky to hire Will Stein as the Wildcats’ next head coach. It was a direct hiring process. It’s taken about a month for Stein to assemble a staff, and things aren’t always clear-cut in this process.

Early Sunday morning, Pete Thamel reported that Parker Fleming will serve as Kentucky’s special teams coordinator and inside wide receivers coach. The phrase “coach” was used, leading many to believe that the former Ohio State and Oregon staffer will be one of the ten full-time assistants. Not so fast, my friend.

KSR has learned that the special teams coordinator will not be one of the ten primary assistant coaches, giving Stein room to add one more full-time recruiter. Fleming will be among a large group of assistant position coaches on Stein’s staff.

It’s been about a decade since the college football arms race turned its attention away from big-time facilities and into coaching staffs. Initially slotted into a “quality control” role, the phrasing was eventually altered to analysts. Ahead of the 2024 season, the NCAA lifted restrictions for these staff members, allowing them to provide hands-on instruction during practices and games. The only distinction between these staff members and the ten position coaches is that they are prohibited from recruiting away from campus.

Quality control analysts have essentially transformed into assistant position coaches. For most of Will Stein’s tenure at Oregon, the Ducks had three offensive line coaches, a primary recruiter, and two assistant OL coaches. One of those assistant OL coaches, Cutter Leftwich, will lead UK’s offensive line next fall. All early indications are that Stein will have a deep bench filled with analysts to assist the position coaches.

Analysts Expected to be on Stein’s Kentucky Coaching Staff

Parker Fleming, Special Teams, Inside Receivers

Fleming spent last season at Oregon on the heels of a lengthy run at Ohio State. He was promoted from an analyst role to full-time special teams coordinator for his final three years.

Justin Burke, Passing Game, Tight Ends (?)

The former Lexington Catholic and Louisville quarterback was the first person reported to join Stein’s staff, but his role remained unclear. Most recently serving as UTSA’s offensive coordinator, he also has experience coaching tight ends. We initially thought he could fill either of those two roles as a full-time assistant at Kentucky, but the Herald-Leader’s Jon Hale reported that he will actually serve as an analyst.

Derek Warehime, Run Game

Warehime is expected to help Leftwich in the trenches. Over the last three seasons, he was the offensive line coach at Coastal Carolina. Warehime got some experience as an offensive coordinator at New Mexico after coaching multiple positions during a three-year run at Texas. Stein and Warehime spent one season working together in Austin.

Ty Holder, Cornerbacks

Darnell Smith reports that Ty Holder will serve as an assistant defensive backs coach. He most recently coached cornerbacks at Gardner-Webb. A young former defensive back from Ball State, he played professionally in the XFL and AAF before becoming a graduate assistant at North Carolina and Auburn.

Trey Odom, Safeties

Odom is expected to team back up with Jay Bateman after serving as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M. He also coached safeties at the D-II level with Oklahoma Baptist.

James Gibson, Nickels

Another Bateman protege, Gibson was an analyst in College Station for two seasons and played for the new Kentucky defensive coordinator at Army.

Jack Ray, Special Teams (Unconfirmed)

During the 2025 season, Ray was a special teams specialist, working with the Wildcat kickers and snappers. We have not confirmed it, but there is smoke that he will be retained.

This is an incomplete list that will surely grow before the Wildcats report to spring practice for Will Stein.

Stein’s 2026 Position Coaches

Joe Sloan: Offensive Coordinator

Jay Bateman: Defensive Coordinator

Cutter Leftwich: Offensive Line

Kolby Smith: Running Backs

Joe Price III: Wide Receivers

Josh Christian-Young: Safeties

Anwar Stewart: Defensive Line

Tony Washington Jr: Pass Rushers

Allen Brown: Cornerbacks