Kentucky still outside the Top 25 of the AP, Coaches Polls

Kentucky’s win at Arkansas was not enough for voters to forgive the 25-point loss at Vanderbilt. The new AP and Coaches Polls are out, and the Cats still aren’t ranked in the Top 25. Kentucky received 28 points in the AP Poll, which would make the Cats No. 30, and nine points in the Coaches Poll, good enough for No. 31.

Only four SEC teams are ranked in the AP Poll, led by Vanderbilt at No. 15, up three spots. Florida moved up two spots to No. 17 after yesterday’s big win over Alabama, which dropped out of the Top 25. Arkansas fell six spots to No. 21 after the loss to Kentucky. Tennessee is back in the rankings, coming in at No. 25. Texas A&M and Alabama are ahead of the Cats in others receiving votes.

The top four of the AP and Coaches Polls are the same: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 UConn, and No. 4 Duke. Gonzaga is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, No. 6 in the AP Poll. Michigan State is No. 10 in both. North Carolina is up to No. 14 in the AP Poll. St. John’s is No. 22, Louisville is No. 24, the Cards holding on for dear life after last week’s 31-point loss at Duke.

Kentucky is in the Top 25 of at least one national ranking. Andy Katz has the Cats at No. 19 in his new Power 37, down two spots from No. 17 last week. Jon Rothstein dropped Kentucky to No. 28 in his rankings, just behind Tennessee and Texas A&M. The Athletic’s CJ Moore is still “keeping an eye on” the Cats, listing them fifth among the teams outside his Top 25.

Just keep winning. A win over a bad Oklahoma team won’t impress voters, but sweeping Tennessee with a victory at Rupp Saturday night might be enough for the Cats to crack the Top 25.

AP Poll – Feb. 2

Rank Team Record Conference Trend Points (1st) 1 Arizona 22-0 Big 12 — 1475 (59) 2 Michigan 20-1 Big Ten +1 1388 3 UConn 21-1 Big East −1 1367 4 Duke 20-1 ACC — 1314 5 Illinois 19-3 Big Ten +4 1172 6 Gonzaga 22-1 West Coast — 1167 7 Iowa State 20-2 Big 12 +1 1130 8 Houston 19-2 Big 12 +2 1067 9 Nebraska 20-2 Big Ten −4 1036 10 Michigan State 19-3 Big Ten −3 950 11 Kansas 16-5 Big 12 +3 847 12 Purdue 18-4 Big Ten — 697 13 Texas Tech 16-5 Big 12 −2 638 14 North Carolina 17-4 ACC +2 633 15 Vanderbilt 19-3 SEC +3 627 16 BYU 17-4 Big 12 −3 622 17 Florida 16-6 SEC +2 618 18 Virginia 18-3 ACC −1 578 19 Saint Louis 21-1 Atlantic 10 +2 353 20 Clemson 18-4 ACC +2 284 21 Arkansas 16-6 SEC −6 276 22 St. John’s 16-5 Big East +3 199 23 Miami (OH) 22-0 MAC +1 170 24 Louisville 15-6 ACC −4 148 25 Tennessee 15-6 SEC — 134

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.

USA Today Coaches Poll – Feb. 2

Rank Team Record PTS Chg 1 Arizona 22-0 775 (31) – 2 Michigan 20-1 728 – 3 UConn 21-1 715 – 4 Duke 20-1 692 – 5 Gonzaga 22-1 625 +1 6 Illinois 19-3 599 +4 7 Iowa State 20-2 588 +2 8 Houston 19-2 586 -1 9 Nebraska 20-2 502 -4 10 Michigan State 19-3 486 -2 11 Kansas 16-5 448 +3 12 Purdue 18-4 387 – 13 Texas Tech 16-5 365 -2 14 BYU 17-4 315 -1 15 Vanderbilt 19-3 311 – 16 Florida 16-6 306 +5 17 Virginia 18-3 303 – 18 North Carolina 17-4 280 – 19 Clemson 18-4 217 – 20 Saint Louis 21-1 197 +2 21 Arkansas 16-6 154 -5 22 St. John’s 16-5 132 +2 23 Louisville 15-6 72 -3 24 Miami (OH) 22-0 68 +1 25 Texas A&M 17-4 61 +4

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Alabama; No. 25 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Tennessee 50; UCF 15; Alabama 15; Villanova 13; Kentucky 9; North Carolina State 4; Utah State 2; Georgia 2; Saint Mary’s 1