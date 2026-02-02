Skip to main content
Kentucky still outside the Top 25 of the AP, Coaches Polls

Kentucky’s win at Arkansas was not enough for voters to forgive the 25-point loss at Vanderbilt. The new AP and Coaches Polls are out, and the Cats still aren’t ranked in the Top 25. Kentucky received 28 points in the AP Poll, which would make the Cats No. 30, and nine points in the Coaches Poll, good enough for No. 31.

Only four SEC teams are ranked in the AP Poll, led by Vanderbilt at No. 15, up three spots. Florida moved up two spots to No. 17 after yesterday’s big win over Alabama, which dropped out of the Top 25. Arkansas fell six spots to No. 21 after the loss to Kentucky. Tennessee is back in the rankings, coming in at No. 25. Texas A&M and Alabama are ahead of the Cats in others receiving votes.

The top four of the AP and Coaches Polls are the same: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 UConn, and No. 4 Duke. Gonzaga is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, No. 6 in the AP Poll. Michigan State is No. 10 in both. North Carolina is up to No. 14 in the AP Poll. St. John’s is No. 22, Louisville is No. 24, the Cards holding on for dear life after last week’s 31-point loss at Duke.

Kentucky is in the Top 25 of at least one national ranking. Andy Katz has the Cats at No. 19 in his new Power 37, down two spots from No. 17 last week. Jon Rothstein dropped Kentucky to No. 28 in his rankings, just behind Tennessee and Texas A&M. The Athletic’s CJ Moore is still “keeping an eye on” the Cats, listing them fifth among the teams outside his Top 25.

Just keep winning. A win over a bad Oklahoma team won’t impress voters, but sweeping Tennessee with a victory at Rupp Saturday night might be enough for the Cats to crack the Top 25.

AP Poll – Feb. 2

RankTeamRecordConferenceTrendPoints (1st)
1Arizona22-0Big 121475 (59)
2Michigan20-1Big Ten+11388
3UConn21-1Big East−11367
4Duke20-1ACC1314
5Illinois19-3Big Ten+41172
6Gonzaga22-1West Coast1167
7Iowa State20-2Big 12+11130
8Houston19-2Big 12+21067
9Nebraska20-2Big Ten−41036
10Michigan State19-3Big Ten−3950
11Kansas16-5Big 12+3847
12Purdue18-4Big Ten697
13Texas Tech16-5Big 12−2638
14North Carolina17-4ACC+2633
15Vanderbilt19-3SEC+3627
16BYU17-4Big 12−3622
17Florida16-6SEC+2618
18Virginia18-3ACC−1578
19Saint Louis21-1Atlantic 10+2353
20Clemson18-4ACC+2284
21Arkansas16-6SEC−6276
22St. John’s16-5Big East+3199
23Miami (OH)22-0MAC+1170
24Louisville15-6ACC−4148
25Tennessee15-6SEC134

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.

USA Today Coaches Poll – Feb. 2

RankTeamRecordPTSChg
1Arizona22-0775 (31)
2Michigan20-1728
3UConn21-1715
4Duke20-1692
5Gonzaga22-1625+1
6Illinois19-3599+4
7Iowa State20-2588+2
8Houston19-2586-1
9Nebraska20-2502-4
10Michigan State19-3486-2
11Kansas16-5448+3
12Purdue18-4387
13Texas Tech16-5365-2
14BYU17-4315-1
15Vanderbilt19-3311
16Florida16-6306+5
17Virginia18-3303
18North Carolina17-4280
19Clemson18-4217
20Saint Louis21-1197+2
21Arkansas16-6154-5
22St. John’s16-5132+2
23Louisville15-672-3
24Miami (OH)22-068+1
25Texas A&M17-461+4

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Alabama; No. 25 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Tennessee 50; UCF 15; Alabama 15; Villanova 13; Kentucky 9; North Carolina State 4; Utah State 2; Georgia 2; Saint Mary’s 1

