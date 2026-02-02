Kentucky still outside the Top 25 of the AP, Coaches Polls
Kentucky’s win at Arkansas was not enough for voters to forgive the 25-point loss at Vanderbilt. The new AP and Coaches Polls are out, and the Cats still aren’t ranked in the Top 25. Kentucky received 28 points in the AP Poll, which would make the Cats No. 30, and nine points in the Coaches Poll, good enough for No. 31.
Only four SEC teams are ranked in the AP Poll, led by Vanderbilt at No. 15, up three spots. Florida moved up two spots to No. 17 after yesterday’s big win over Alabama, which dropped out of the Top 25. Arkansas fell six spots to No. 21 after the loss to Kentucky. Tennessee is back in the rankings, coming in at No. 25. Texas A&M and Alabama are ahead of the Cats in others receiving votes.
The top four of the AP and Coaches Polls are the same: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 UConn, and No. 4 Duke. Gonzaga is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, No. 6 in the AP Poll. Michigan State is No. 10 in both. North Carolina is up to No. 14 in the AP Poll. St. John’s is No. 22, Louisville is No. 24, the Cards holding on for dear life after last week’s 31-point loss at Duke.
Kentucky is in the Top 25 of at least one national ranking. Andy Katz has the Cats at No. 19 in his new Power 37, down two spots from No. 17 last week. Jon Rothstein dropped Kentucky to No. 28 in his rankings, just behind Tennessee and Texas A&M. The Athletic’s CJ Moore is still “keeping an eye on” the Cats, listing them fifth among the teams outside his Top 25.
Just keep winning. A win over a bad Oklahoma team won’t impress voters, but sweeping Tennessee with a victory at Rupp Saturday night might be enough for the Cats to crack the Top 25.
AP Poll – Feb. 2
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Conference
|Trend
|Points (1st)
|1
|Arizona
|22-0
|Big 12
|—
|1475 (59)
|2
|Michigan
|20-1
|Big Ten
|+1
|1388
|3
|UConn
|21-1
|Big East
|−1
|1367
|4
|Duke
|20-1
|ACC
|—
|1314
|5
|Illinois
|19-3
|Big Ten
|+4
|1172
|6
|Gonzaga
|22-1
|West Coast
|—
|1167
|7
|Iowa State
|20-2
|Big 12
|+1
|1130
|8
|Houston
|19-2
|Big 12
|+2
|1067
|9
|Nebraska
|20-2
|Big Ten
|−4
|1036
|10
|Michigan State
|19-3
|Big Ten
|−3
|950
|11
|Kansas
|16-5
|Big 12
|+3
|847
|12
|Purdue
|18-4
|Big Ten
|—
|697
|13
|Texas Tech
|16-5
|Big 12
|−2
|638
|14
|North Carolina
|17-4
|ACC
|+2
|633
|15
|Vanderbilt
|19-3
|SEC
|+3
|627
|16
|BYU
|17-4
|Big 12
|−3
|622
|17
|Florida
|16-6
|SEC
|+2
|618
|18
|Virginia
|18-3
|ACC
|−1
|578
|19
|Saint Louis
|21-1
|Atlantic 10
|+2
|353
|20
|Clemson
|18-4
|ACC
|+2
|284
|21
|Arkansas
|16-6
|SEC
|−6
|276
|22
|St. John’s
|16-5
|Big East
|+3
|199
|23
|Miami (OH)
|22-0
|MAC
|+1
|170
|24
|Louisville
|15-6
|ACC
|−4
|148
|25
|Tennessee
|15-6
|SEC
|—
|134
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.
USA Today Coaches Poll – Feb. 2
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|Chg
|1
|Arizona
|22-0
|775 (31)
|–
|2
|Michigan
|20-1
|728
|–
|3
|UConn
|21-1
|715
|–
|4
|Duke
|20-1
|692
|–
|5
|Gonzaga
|22-1
|625
|+1
|6
|Illinois
|19-3
|599
|+4
|7
|Iowa State
|20-2
|588
|+2
|8
|Houston
|19-2
|586
|-1
|9
|Nebraska
|20-2
|502
|-4
|10
|Michigan State
|19-3
|486
|-2
|11
|Kansas
|16-5
|448
|+3
|12
|Purdue
|18-4
|387
|–
|13
|Texas Tech
|16-5
|365
|-2
|14
|BYU
|17-4
|315
|-1
|15
|Vanderbilt
|19-3
|311
|–
|16
|Florida
|16-6
|306
|+5
|17
|Virginia
|18-3
|303
|–
|18
|North Carolina
|17-4
|280
|–
|19
|Clemson
|18-4
|217
|–
|20
|Saint Louis
|21-1
|197
|+2
|21
|Arkansas
|16-6
|154
|-5
|22
|St. John’s
|16-5
|132
|+2
|23
|Louisville
|15-6
|72
|-3
|24
|Miami (OH)
|22-0
|68
|+1
|25
|Texas A&M
|17-4
|61
|+4
Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Alabama; No. 25 Iowa
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Tennessee 50; UCF 15; Alabama 15; Villanova 13; Kentucky 9; North Carolina State 4; Utah State 2; Georgia 2; Saint Mary’s 1
