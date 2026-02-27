All eyes will be on Jaxon Jelkin to start another Kentucky baseball weekend

The third weekend series of the 2026 college baseball season has arrived. Kentucky’s Friday night starter has lived up to the hype. Jaxon Jelkin will look to continue his dominant performance to begin the year at home after two starts on the road.

Kentucky will host St. John’s for a three-game set at Kentucky Proud Park this weekend where the weather is expected to be in the 50s and 60s. Jelkin has been untouchable to this point. Will that continue this weekend? The former Nebraska, junior college, and Houston transfer has been lights out coming off Tommy John surgery.

Open side look at Jaxon Jelkin (‘26, Elig) who was exquisite in his start for @UKBaseball, bullying with his fastball that cruised in the mid-90s with an abrupt 2-plane breaker and firm cutter…finished the night 4.0 IP, 2 H, NO WALKS and 10 Ks pic.twitter.com/GUkdLhpaEG — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 14, 2026

Jelkin (2-0, 1.00 ERA) has logged nine innings over two starts with 17 strikeouts. The right-handed pitcher has allowed just five hits, one run, two walks, and two extra-base hits. The starter has been outstanding. He will look to continue the dominance in his home debut against a St. John’s lineup that has scored two runs or less in four of seven games to start the season.

Hudson Brown and Ethan Hindle have been mainstays

The Kentucky program recently unveiled some good news regarding Tyler Bell. The preseason All-American is progressing from his left shoulder injury suffered on opening day and could return to Kentucky’s lineup soon. That should give UK a boost near the top of the lineup. Bell would be joining two players who are performing at a high level.

Ethan Hindle (.300/.400/.700) and Hudson Brown (.483/.568/.655) are both off to tremendous starts at the plate. Hindle leads the team in extra-base hits (seven), RBI (10), runs (12), sacrifice flys (three), and is second on the team in walks (six). The veteran recently moved to the leadoff spot and continues to produce. Brown is one of the first lefty swingers in Kentucky’s lineup and leads the team in hits (14), doubles (five), and walks (five). The first baseman has been contact first but has been getting some strong exit velocity when he barrels the baseball. His big RBI double might have been the biggest hit of this week’s win over WKU.

Huddy blisters a 108 MPH RBI double!@HBrown2318 pic.twitter.com/GAqtXw1kgn — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 26, 2026

These two have been mainstays but others are starting to come alive in the lineup. Luke Lawrence (.364, 3 XBH, 8 RBI) has looked more comfortable batting second in the lineup after beginning the year in the leadoff spot. Jayce Tharnish (.353, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 7 SB) has played a huge part when Kentucky scores a lot of runs and recently moved to third in the lineup. True freshman catcher Owen Jenkins (.367, 7 RBI) continues to produce early in his career. Indiana transfer Tyler Cerny (.528 OBP, 3 doubles) is getting more comfortable.

The pieces seem to be coming together on offense. Once Bell returns, Kentucky could really be cooking with something at the plate.

Bio Blast: St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s is a proud baseball program out of the Big East who has made 38 NCAA Tournament appearances. Back in 2024, the Red Storm won the Big East Tournament title and made the postseason. Under head coach Mike Hampton, this program has posted three consecutive winning seasons and was predicted to finish fourth in the Big East.

Things have not gone well early.

St. John’s is off to a 1-6 start on the diamond and will play their seventh consecutive game away from home on Friday. Arizona State outscored the Red Storm 26-8 during a three-game sweep last weekend. This team also lost a pair of games to Ball State in a tournament in Central Florida to begin the year. UK will face that MAC team next week. The offense has been a major issue for the Red Storm in a year where this lineup returned some legitimate star power with a blend of speed and power. That is likely not good news for the road team facing a hot Kentucky rotation this weekend.

The Johnnies are likely not as bad as its record but the bats have been ice cold to start the season.

Who To Watch For: St. John’s Red Storm

These are the players to watch in Lexington for a sputtering Big East squad.

— Liam O’Leary (RHP | 6-4, 175): The junior college transfer has emerged as St. John’s Friday starter early in the season. O’Leary has gone at least five innings in each start with five strikeouts, three walks, and four extra-base hits allowed. Arizona State scored four runs on eight hits against this right-handed pitcher. This transfer had strong strikeout numbers in junior college and looked good in his debut versus Ball State.

— Jon LeGrande (OF | L/L | 5-9, 180): Another former junior college transfer, LeGrande earned All-Big East honors in 2025 after slashing 368/.578/.443 with seven home runs, 45 runs, 48 RBI, and 33 stolen bases in 2025. Batting from the left side, LeGrande appears second on the lineup card and is 7-24 (.292) with seven steals and two extra-base hits this season. The starting center fielder and unanimous preseason all-conference selection is dangerous if he gets on base.

— Jayder Raifstanger (INF | L/R | 5-11, 200): Another All-Big East selection from last season, Raifstanger is a New England native who is now in year three with St. John’s as a former high school signee. The infielder has played both corner spots for St. John’s this season while batting third or fourth in the lineup. Raifstanger logged 74 hits as a sophomore on a .357 average with 18 extra-base knocks, 37 RBI, 37 walks, and 13 HBP. The left-handed swinger is a tough out but is off to a slow start (6-23, 1 XBH) in 2026.

— Shaun McMillan (INF | R/R | 6-3, 210): An All-Big East selection as a true freshman, McMillan is coming off a season where the right-handed slugger recorded 51 RBI with 24 extra-base hits on a .570 slugging percentage. The sophomore gives this lineup some real pop in the middle of the order. However, this is another player off to a slow star. McMillan is 6-27 this season at the plate with just one extra-base hit and 10 strikeouts in 30 plate appearances.

— Ian Mowad (RHP | 6-2, 195): After starting 28 games over two seasons in junior college, Mowad moved to St. John’s and has continued to have success as a starter after logging 152.2 innings through his first two seasons in college baseball. The righty have given up just one run through eight innings with four strikeouts and zero walks. This has been the top arm out of the bullpen for St. John’s this season and will be someone they use in a big spot when they have a chance to win a game in the middle-to-late innings.

Viewing Guide: Kentucky vs. St. John’s

For the first time all season, every Kentucky game this weekend will be streamed by ESPN+. No stats feed will be needed to follow along what is happening at the ballpark. The UK Sports Network will also have the radio broadcast all weekend at KPP.