Kentucky Students, the Banner Boys, are Recruiting as Buzz Builds for Donnie Freeman

Outsiders enjoy ridiculing the passion of Big Blue Nation. That passion is currently on full display near the Kentucky campus as the Mark Pope prepares for pivotal recruiting visits.

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 high school recruit in America, is returning to Lexington for an unofficial visit on Monday. He’ll be joined by Rob Wright, the BYU point guard who is considered a Top-15 player in the transfer portal. A couple of Kentucky students are willing to test their arts and crafts skills to make sure those players don’t leave without committing to the Cats.

On Sunday afternoon, students hung a banner from a house that read, “Come Home Stokes.” Once they learned that Wright was also making the trip to Kentucky, they added a “Come Home Rob” sign.

Might be adding another name to the house for tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/8L5yExxZdq — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 12, 2026

Matt’s message made many wonder, “Who could be the next name added to the house?” Online buzz circulated around Syracuse power forward Donnie Freeman. Ranked as the 12th-best player available in the transfer portal, the 6-foot-9 former McDonald’s All-American averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season in upstate New York.

A visit to Kentucky for Freeman has not been confirmed, but that didn’t slow down the Banner Boys. Kentucky Kernel reporter Jenna Lifshen visited the house, and she wasn’t the only visitor. Kentucky assistants Mo Williams and Mikhail McLean stopped by, and the latter was reportedly FaceTiming with Freeman during their trip to the house.

Mo Williams took a trip to the now infamous banner house!



One of the guys tells me that Coach McLean was also on FaceTime with Donnie Freeman.



“He’s mad we don’t have one up for him, we’re making one for him now.”



Kentucky frat bros are doing their part! pic.twitter.com/wklVbPofEM — Jenna Lifshen (@jensreporting) April 13, 2026

Shortly after that visit by the Kentucky head coaches, the Banner Boys hung a third sign ahead of a pivotal stretch for the future of Mark Pope’s program. Hopefully, a little paint and a few white sheets will go a long way to get these across the finish line.

The Latest Kentucky Transfer Portal Intel

Scuttlebutt is not hard to find right now on KSBoard. Matt Jones shared what he’s hearing ahead of the impactful visits.

Not a KSR+ member? If you’ve been holding off, the time to act is now. News is breaking at a rapid rate, and we’ve got all of the intel on KSBoard. Join now during the Spring Sale and receive 50% off an annual subscription. Not only do we have everything you need to know from the transfer portal, but Will Stein has had a pretty good recruiting run and is preparing his team for the final week of spring practice.