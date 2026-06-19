Arkansas replaces Kentucky in Baha Mar Summer League

Kentucky will not be making a summer trip in August. An SEC rival and a familiar face will take their place.

Roster-building season in college basketball is not quite over yet but most of the attention has shifted to the 2026-27 season. Teams across the landscape are finalizing schedules and making summer trip plans. The program in Fayetteville will spend some time on the beach

KSR’s Matt Jones reports that John Calipari and Arkansas has replaced Kentucky

This was the trip Kentucky was scheduled to do but ended up cancelling https://t.co/lLgioGaR7Z — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 18, 2026

Ahead of Mark Pope‘s third season at Kentucky, the former captain recently opened up on why Wildcats will not be making an international trip this summer after a previous planned trip to Jerusalem had to be canceled.

“We’re probably a lean towards not going right now,” Pope told Darrell Bird of The Cats’ Pause on Tuesday at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin. “Less inclined to go right now (due to Israel trip falling through). We’ll see.”

The Hogs will not be the only SEC team at Baha Mar Summer League for this exhibition series. South Carolina is also making the trip. So is Cincinnati and Valparaiso. Two more teams are still to be announced.

Everyone will have to wait a little longer than expected to see the next Kentucky basketball team. The season is inching closer but the Hogs and not the Cats will be playing basketball in paradise.

Kentucky’s 2026-2027 non-conference schedule

Kentucky will not be playing international hoops but the non-conference schedule has come together quickly. There will be a lot of games at Rupp Arena in November and December in addition to a bunch of rivalry contest to start the upcoming basketball season.