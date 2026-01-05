Kentucky WBB surges into top 10 of latest AP Poll after wins against LSU, Missouri

There was a ton of chaos this past week, and Kentucky played a part in it. The No. 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 teams in the AP Poll all lost. Kentucky handed then No. 5 LSU its first loss of the season thanks to a Tonie Morgan game-winner, and the Tigers proceeded to lose against on Sunday at then No. 12 Vanderbilt. After getting a 22-point against Missouri on Sunday, the Cats were in prime position to climb into the top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time this season.

Following a 15-1 (2-0 SEC) start, Kentucky is the No. 6 team in the country in the latest AP Poll. It marks Kentucky’s highest ranking in the poll since the Kenny Brooks era began last season. The previous high was No. 8.

LSU dropped all the way down to No. 12, and the Commodores also made their top 10 debut, coming in at No. 7, one spot behind Kentucky. Two games into conference play, there are eight SEC teams ranked, with five teams from the SEC being in the top seven.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Jan. 5)

UConn Texas South Carolina UCLA Oklahoma Kentucky Vanderbilt Maryland Michigan Louisville Iowa State LSU TCU Iowa Michigan State Baylor Texas Tech Ole Miss Ohio State Tennessee USC North Carolina Washington Princeton Nebraska

Others receiving votes: Illinois 58, Notre Dame 27, Stanford 25, NC State 22, Alabama 13, West Virginia 9, Georgia 5, Duke 3, Oklahoma St. 1.

