Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky WBB surges into top 10 of latest AP Poll after wins against LSU, Missouri

Screenshot 2023-11-10 at 1.25.30 PMby: Phoenix Stevens2 hours agoPStevensKSR

There was a ton of chaos this past week, and Kentucky played a part in it. The No. 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 teams in the AP Poll all lost. Kentucky handed then No. 5 LSU its first loss of the season thanks to a Tonie Morgan game-winner, and the Tigers proceeded to lose against on Sunday at then No. 12 Vanderbilt. After getting a 22-point against Missouri on Sunday, the Cats were in prime position to climb into the top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time this season.

Following a 15-1 (2-0 SEC) start, Kentucky is the No. 6 team in the country in the latest AP Poll. It marks Kentucky’s highest ranking in the poll since the Kenny Brooks era began last season. The previous high was No. 8.

LSU dropped all the way down to No. 12, and the Commodores also made their top 10 debut, coming in at No. 7, one spot behind Kentucky. Two games into conference play, there are eight SEC teams ranked, with five teams from the SEC being in the top seven.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Jan. 5)

  1. UConn
  2. Texas
  3. South Carolina
  4. UCLA
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Kentucky
  7. Vanderbilt
  8. Maryland
  9. Michigan
  10. Louisville
  11. Iowa State
  12. LSU
  13. TCU
  14. Iowa
  15. Michigan State
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Ohio State
  20. Tennessee
  21. USC
  22. North Carolina
  23. Washington
  24. Princeton
  25. Nebraska

Others receiving votes: Illinois 58, Notre Dame 27, Stanford 25, NC State 22, Alabama 13, West Virginia 9, Georgia 5, Duke 3, Oklahoma St. 1.

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. With basketball season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-05