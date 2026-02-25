Kentucky survived a rare off-night from Otega Oweh

For most of this season, this team has gone as Otega Oweh has gone. Tonight, that thankfully wasn’t the case, Kentucky surviving a rare off-night from its star to beat South Carolina 72-63.

Oweh struggled in Columbia, shooting just 3-13 from the field and 2-2 from the free-throw line to finish with 8 points, snapping his 30-game streak of scoring in double figures. He had a chance to get to ten, but missed a dunk with 45 seconds to go. Oweh has only scored in single digits three other times in his Kentucky career, the most recent being the loss to Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals last year. Tonight, Oweh also had five steals, four rebounds, three assists, and three turnovers. He played 37 minutes.

Maybe Oweh was due for a quiet night after his recent performances. He tied his career high of 28 points in Kentucky’s loss to Georgia last week, and then set a new career high with 29 points in the loss at Auburn on Saturday. He looked a step slow most of the night. Mark Pope gave South Carolina credit for making it difficult for Oweh to get to the basket.

“They loaded the paint,” Pope told Tom Leach of the Gamecocks’ strategy to slow Oweh down. “We were a little antsy with our short roll game, and so, their quick shows were affected with us, and then they were kind of zoning off of our bigs, and we didn’t have great pace to this game, ever in the game, but did a good game plan, and really just loaded up the ball every time Otega had it.”

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) misses a dunk against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks zeroing in on Oweh opened up opportunities for others. Denzel Aberdeen finished with 19 points, getting Kentucky’s offense off the mat in the first half. Andrija Jelavic played his best game in a month, finishing with 11 points, giving the Cats a boost when the offense stalled. He and Mo Dioubate were huge at the four, reasserting Kentucky’s presence inside.

“I think we definitely got a little bit surprised when they started blitzing us on the pick and roll from the very beginning, especially Otega and Denzel [Aberdeen],” Jelavic told reporters afterward. “So, that’s where we didn’t give up the ball fast enough, but we adapted to that really, really quickly, and when we did, we did a short roll cut, and everything opened for us, and we kind of opened our offense, and that’s really important for us.”

After saving this team on so many occasions, Oweh is definitely owed an off night. Just one though. The Cats need him more than ever going into the home stretch.