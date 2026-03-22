Kentucky taped a hammer to the locker room wall for motivation

Spotted in Kentucky’s locker room at the NCAA Tournament: a hammer taped to the wall.

Tristan Pharis snapped a photo of the setup next to UK’s locker room door, where the hammer was secured with several strips of what appeared to be white athletic tape. The prop was part of assistant coach Mark Fox’s message to the team: “Be the hammer, not the nail.“

Kentucky assistant Mark Fox tells the team every game, "Be the hammer, not the nail."



They had a hammer taped up in the locker room.



Unfortunately, they were the nail today. pic.twitter.com/Qzrsoo6Vyx — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 22, 2026

Fox’s hammer analogy wasn’t unique to Kentucky’s second-round game in St. Louis or the 2025-26 season. He often shared the same message with last year’s team, too.

Malachi Moreno, who said Fox shared the message before every game, explained Fox’s message to Larry Vaught after Kentucky beat Santa Clara in the first round. Moreno described the analogy as, “just being able to bring that aggressiveness and kind of just match their intensity and really key in on what we do well and just make plays for each other.”

Against Iowa State, Kentucky was the nail and got hammered by 19 points.

Other interesting locker room wall additions

If you zoom in, you’ll see “poop” written on a smaller piece of tape next to the hammer.

It is unclear why.