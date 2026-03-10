Kentucky target Caleb Holt announces commitment to Arizona
Kentucky was a finalist for five-star prospect Caleb Holt, but a different school with the Wildcat mascot closed the deal.
Holt announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats during Tuesday’s edition of First Take on ESPN. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard chose Arizona over a final five that also consisted of Kentucky, Alabama, Houston, and Providence. A native of Huntsville, AL, Holt is considered the No. 4 overall recruit from the 2026 cycle, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Holt, who attends Prolific Prep (FL), joins four-star small forward Cameron Holmes (No. 35 overall) as Arizona’s two 2026 commits.
Kentucky was a serious contender in Holt’s recruitment dating back to last spring. The UK staff paid him an in-home visit last year, and he returned the favor with an official visit to Lexington in September. Holt was being pitched as the replacement for star guard Otega Oweh, who will run out of college eligibility at the end of the 2025-26 season.
“It’s been the same communication as always [from Kentucky],” Holt told Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ in December. “They want me to come in and start next year. Mark Pope is a real believer in me. He wants me to come in and take Otega’s role next year.”
But this recruitment soon turned into a battle between Arizona and the home-state school, Alabama, earlier this year. Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats ultimately won out on a player who has won three gold medals with USA Basketball and is a McDonald’s All-American. Meanwhile, Kentucky has yet to land a 2026 commitment as another top-ranked recruit comes off the board.
