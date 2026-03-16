2026 5-Star Kentucky Target Christian Collins Sets Commitment Date

2026 five-star forward Christian Collins has set a commitment date for Tuesday, March 17, per Joe Tipton of Rivals and On3. He will decide between Kentucky, USC, and Louisville.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from St. John Bosco (Playa Del Rey, CA) was trending to Kentucky in the fall before negotiations were held up. Since then, USC has surged as the favorite, earning multiple predictions on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Christian Collins’ Game

St. John Bosco (California) five-star small forward Christian Collins is the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Collins as the No. 2 small forward and the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class.

“First of all, he’s an incredibly hard worker. He gets all the credit,” St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn told KSR+ in October. “Of course, he continues to get more skilled and more comfortable using that skill. To me, the biggest growth has been in his understanding of the game and his reading of defenses. He’s doing a great job of being more than just a scorer on the perimeter. He’s gotten a lot better at all the other reads.”

Rivals national basketball analyst Jamie Shaw wrote about Collins’ recent rise in the rankings. His evaluation is below:

Watching Christian Collins play, he has always had the coveted positional size and length, which pair well with his mixture of fluid and explosive athleticism. He has been intriguing throughout this process, consistently showing high-level flashes, but also leaving some food on the plate.

He started to turn the corner around Nike’s Peach Jam in July, where he proved to be a high-caliber defensive presence, averaging 2.1 STOCKS through the event. It was easy to see his athletic fluidity and length put to use in the half-court as he would slide and switch throughout a possession. He had active hands and collected deflections as well.

This high school season, we are seeing his offensive game take huge strides. Collins has always been able to shoot the ball with time and his feet set, and he has been explosive in transition. This season, Collins is becoming confident in creating advantages off the bounce, and as of Jan. 12, he was shooting 54.3 percent from three. There is still some room to grow, but Collins is currently at a fascinating crossroads between production and projection. He made my midseason first-team All-American list of five, and he was a Naismith Trophy midseason finalist. His steps taken have been clear.