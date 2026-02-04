Kentucky Target Dylan Berymon Commits to Nebraska

Did you know today is National Signing Day? What was once one of the busiest days of the year on the Kentucky football beat is now largely irrelevant. The transfer portal and Early Signing Period have diminished the day to a few sporadic signings here and there. Kentucky had a hat on the table for one of them.

Dylan Berymon was a one-time Texas commit who reopened his recruitment in November. Nebraska immediately entered the fray, while Kentucky jumped into the Louisiana native’s recruitment after the December coaching change. The Cats actually hosted Berymon for an official visit in January, but did not push their chips all-in, keeping the door open for Nebraska to secure the National Signing Day commitment.

Berymon is a 6-1.5, 330-pound defensive lineman who played in the Under Armour All-American Game. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 250 overall prospect by the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Kentucky used the transfer portal to bolster its defensive line. The Cats secured commitments from Jamarrion “Chops” Harkless, a former starting nose guard from the Big Ten, Ahmad Breaux, a rotational player at LSU, and South Alabama’s Dominic Wiseman. Kentucky also picked up a commitment from Antonio O’Berry on the EDGE, the FCS transfer who signed with the Cats after visiting Ohio State.

The biggest wins were in retention, keeping Tavion Gadson in Kentucky blue. He had the second-best pass rush grade of any interior defensive lineman in the SEC. Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace would have been one of the more sought-after defensive ends if he elected to enter the transfer portal.

There’s another recruiting battle brewing in the trenches between Kentucky and Nebraska. Zai’vion Meads is a top talent in the 2027 class who plays high school football at Louisville Atherton. The Huskers have Meads locked in for an official visit in June, while the Cats are near the top of his list.

“They’re in a good spot for me,” Meads told Chad Simmons about the Wildcats. “Definitely top three right now. I’ve always loved Kentucky growing up — that was the dream school. Playing in the SEC was another childhood dream. Now with the new coaching staff and culture, I’m excited to see the program’s growth.”

