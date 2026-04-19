Kentucky target Tyran Stokes wins MVP of Jordan Brand Classic

As if he didn’t need another reason to prove he is the best player in the 2026 recruiting class, Tyran Stokes absolutely dominated the Jordan Brand Classic game on Friday night. The Kentucky target scored 29 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out a game-high seven assists, and came away with another game-high three blocks in his team’s 135-133 win. Oh, and he did it all in just 24 minutes of game action to take home MVP honors.

No. 1 Player in the country Tyran Stokes just put on a show at the Jordan Brand Classic😮‍💨



29 PTS | 9 REBS | 7 AST | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/go8JysPfjh — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) April 18, 2026

This may have been an exhibition game, but you wouldn’t know it by watching the intensity with hich Stokes played. The 6-foot-7 inch wing showcased his usual aggressive style, getting after it on defense and throwing down a few monstrous dunks. If you’re a Kentucky fan who is growing a little tired of Stokes’ will-he-or-won’t-he saga, watch some highlights from the Jordan Brand Classic, and you’ll understand why Mark Pope and staff are willing to wait as long as they need.

Stokes had a good 4th quarter in the McDonald’s All-American game back in March, but overall, it wasn’t his best performance. It is worth noting that the McDonald’s game features adidas jerseys while Jordan is a Nike brand. I’m just saying that if the two choices are adidas or Nike (ahem, Kansas or Kentucky), there is a pretty clear winner.

Checks over stripes.

After the Jordan Brand Classic, Stokes confirmed his final three schools are Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon and teased a committment by jokingly unbuttoning his jacket and claimining he is commiting to…The Jordan Brand Classic.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the class, Stokes has been extremely close-to-the-vest with his decision-making process. According to Krysten Peek, he is in no real hurry to make a committment and it may not come for another couple of weeks.

We continue to wait, watch highlights, and wonder, “What if…”