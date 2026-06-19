KSR Basketball Recruiting
Kentucky targets line final USA Basketball U17 World Cup roster
Kentucky will have a handful of potential former Wildcats competing on the world stage for the 2026 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup, set to run from June 27-July 5 in Istanbul.
How many can Mark Pope land? He’s offered six of the 12 finalists and has shown early interest in a few others.
The initial training camp roster included 36 athletes, was cut to 18, and then to a final 12 on Friday. That group is:
- ’26 F Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (No. 15) – Duke
- ’27 F CJ Rosser (No. 1)
- ’27 G Beckham Black (No. 6)
- ’27 G Cayden Daughtry (No. 11)
- ’27 G Jordan Page (No. 12)
- ’28 G NaVorro Bowman Jr. (No. 21)
- ’27 F Asa Montgomery (No. 40)
- ’28 F AJ Williams (No. 1)
- ’28 C Erick Dampier Jr. (No. 4)
- ’28 G Mason Collins (No. 7)
- ’28 C Xavier Young (No. 13)
- ’29 G JJ Crawford
*Kentucky offers in bold, interest italicized
The group of 36 to begin the week included representatives from 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029, with the total field listed below:
2026
- Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje
2027
- Beckham Black
- NaVorro Bowman Jr.
- Derek Daniels
- Cayden Daughtry
- Isaiah Hill
- Chase Lumpkin
- Asa Montgomery
- Jordan Page
- CJ Rosser.
2028
- Dylan Betts
- Logan Chwastyk
- Mason Collins
- Erick Dampier Jr.
- Marceles Duncan
- Owen Eteuati-Edwards
- Colton Hiller
- Josh Lowery
- Bentley Lusakueno
- Parker McDaniel
- Kameron Mercer
- Boss Mhoon
- Jordan Mize
- Donavin Okoth
- Brady Pettigrew
- Josiah Rose
- Shalen Sheppard
- Xavier Skipworth
- Michai White
- AJ Williams
- Evan Willis
- Xavier Young
2029
- Will Conroy Jr.
- JJ Crawford
- RJ Evans
- Draydne McDaniel
The United States will being their run to gold with a matchup vs. France on June 27 at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by a battle vs. Japan on June 28 at 10:45 a.m. ET and vs. Italy on June 30 at 8 a.m. ET to wrap up group play.
From there, the eighth edition of the FIBA U17 World Cup will become a 16-team single-elimination tournament.
USA has not lost a single game in tournament history with a 51-0 all-time record. Let’s keep it that way, yeah?
Expect the UK coaching staff to hit the road and watch their top targets overseas from late June to early July.
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