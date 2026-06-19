Kentucky targets line final USA Basketball U17 World Cup roster

Kentucky will have a handful of potential former Wildcats competing on the world stage for the 2026 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup, set to run from June 27-July 5 in Istanbul.

How many can Mark Pope land? He’s offered six of the 12 finalists and has shown early interest in a few others.

The initial training camp roster included 36 athletes, was cut to 18, and then to a final 12 on Friday. That group is:

’26 F Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (No. 15) – Duke

’27 F CJ Rosser (No. 1)

’27 G Beckham Black (No. 6)

’27 G Cayden Daughtry (No. 11)

’27 G Jordan Page (No. 12)

’28 G NaVorro Bowman Jr. (No. 21)

’27 F Asa Montgomery (No. 40)

’28 F AJ Williams (No. 1)

’28 C Erick Dampier Jr. (No. 4)

’28 G Mason Collins (No. 7)

’28 C Xavier Young (No. 13)

’29 G JJ Crawford

*Kentucky offers in bold, interest italicized

The group of 36 to begin the week included representatives from 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029, with the total field listed below:

2026

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

2027

Beckham Black

NaVorro Bowman Jr.

Derek Daniels

Cayden Daughtry

Isaiah Hill

Chase Lumpkin

Asa Montgomery

Jordan Page

CJ Rosser.

2028

Dylan Betts

Logan Chwastyk

Mason Collins

Erick Dampier Jr.

Marceles Duncan

Owen Eteuati-Edwards

Colton Hiller

Josh Lowery

Bentley Lusakueno

Parker McDaniel

Kameron Mercer

Boss Mhoon

Jordan Mize

Donavin Okoth

Brady Pettigrew

Josiah Rose

Shalen Sheppard

Xavier Skipworth

Michai White

AJ Williams

Evan Willis

Xavier Young

2029

Will Conroy Jr.

JJ Crawford

RJ Evans

Draydne McDaniel

The United States will being their run to gold with a matchup vs. France on June 27 at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by a battle vs. Japan on June 28 at 10:45 a.m. ET and vs. Italy on June 30 at 8 a.m. ET to wrap up group play.

From there, the eighth edition of the FIBA U17 World Cup will become a 16-team single-elimination tournament.

USA has not lost a single game in tournament history with a 51-0 all-time record. Let’s keep it that way, yeah?

Expect the UK coaching staff to hit the road and watch their top targets overseas from late June to early July.