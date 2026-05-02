Kentucky TE Target Michael Nnabuife Sets Commitment Date

Class of 2027 tight end Michael Nnabuife is a player on Kentucky’s radar. Now, he’s nearing a college decision.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD) told KSR that he has set a commitment date for May 15. He’s considering Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, and Alabama.

Nnabuife is the No. 55 tight end and the No. 1,050 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. He is not ranked by Rivals, but is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and ESPN.

Kentucky already has 2027 commitments from three-star tight ends Tank Proctor and Conrad Hart. UK’s 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 7 in the SEC and No. 16 in the nation.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

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