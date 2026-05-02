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Kentucky TE Target Michael Nnabuife Sets Commitment Date

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck43 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

Class of 2027 tight end Michael Nnabuife is a player on Kentucky’s radar. Now, he’s nearing a college decision.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD) told KSR that he has set a commitment date for May 15. He’s considering Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, and Alabama.

Nnabuife is the No. 55 tight end and the No. 1,050 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. He is not ranked by Rivals, but is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and ESPN.

Kentucky already has 2027 commitments from three-star tight ends Tank Proctor and Conrad Hart. UK’s 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 7 in the SEC and No. 16 in the nation.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 433 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 463 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 551 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 553 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 589 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 653 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 658 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,045 overall)

Want more Kentucky football recruiting intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

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2026-05-02