Kentucky TE Target Michael Nnabuife Sets Commitment Date
Class of 2027 tight end Michael Nnabuife is a player on Kentucky’s radar. Now, he’s nearing a college decision.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD) told KSR that he has set a commitment date for May 15. He’s considering Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, and Alabama.
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Nnabuife is the No. 55 tight end and the No. 1,050 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. He is not ranked by Rivals, but is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and ESPN.
Kentucky already has 2027 commitments from three-star tight ends Tank Proctor and Conrad Hart. UK’s 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 7 in the SEC and No. 16 in the nation.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 589 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 653 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,045 overall)
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