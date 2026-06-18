Mikhail McLean says Kentucky's team chemistry is already through the roof

Mark Pope’s plan to build team chemistry ahead of a crucial year three is working. The team hasn’t even been together on campus for two weeks yet, but you wouldn’t know it based on how close they already are. In an interview with Maggie Davis on KSR, assistant coach Mikhail McLean said Kentucky’s team chemistry is already through the roof, in large part because they’re all living together in the Wildcat Lodge this summer, a change from years past.

“The chemistry,” McLean said of what stands out most about this group thus far. “I think a lot of these guys talked before they actually got to campus, which is really important, but we’ve had guys stay in the lodge, and it’s not like this is our first time having guys stay in the lodge, but these guys have really embraced it. They’ve kind of accelerated the chemistry portion really quickly, and they spent a lot of time together away from us in practice.”

We’ve gotten small hints of that already, the players beaming and radiating excitement in all of the pictures and videos that have come out thus far. With practice officially tipping off on Monday, the team can only spend eight hours per week together in an official capacity (weight training, conditioning, skill instruction), but McLean said they’re finding ways to hang out together outside of that, whether it be voluntary workouts, pickup games, or just hanging out at the lodge.

“You could tell it’s real, it’s not fake, it’s genuine,” McLean said. “It’s really early to say, I feel like they really love one another already, which is kind of really crazy.”

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The entire team arrived on campus the first weekend of June. Many players, like Milan Momcilovic and Franck Kepnang, didn’t take official visits to Kentucky during their recruitments. Even the newcomers who did take official visits only got to spend a day, or even half a day, in town, so McLean said that seeing Lexington and Kentucky Basketball through their eyes, as their new home, has been special.

“When they actually come in, we walk them through the gym, we walk them through everything. When they actually get their first workout in Joe Craft Center, in the weight room, on the court, when they get to go in Rupp for the first time, not as a visitor, but like, this is my home, that enough is everything, and the thing that everyone’s been blown away by was all the great food options in Lexington.”

And, of course, after unloading the car and unpacking things in the dorm room, it’s time for mom and dad to head home, always an emotional moment. In a day and age when players are making millions, McLeans said that’s some nice perspective.

“Just getting to see the joy on the kids’ and the families’ faces moving their kids in. You know, outside perspective, they don’t understand, they’re still kids at the end of the day. The parents are still really emotional, dropping them off, like it’s the first day, even though it might not be their first day of college, but getting dropped off to Kentucky is different than anywhere else. So it’s been a really joyful experience with these guys. We got a really fun group that you guys will get a chance to see.”

I think I speak for all of us when I say that we can’t wait.

Ready to build our foundation. pic.twitter.com/lbJaBrWBqq — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 14, 2026