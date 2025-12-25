Kentucky teases debut of throwback denim uniforms

Kentucky gave Big Blue Nation quite a gift on Christmas morning. At 7 a.m., the Kentucky Men’s Basketball Twitter account shared a picture of the denim uniform shorts, with a reveal date of February 7, 2026.

That’s the day Kentucky hosts Tennessee in Rupp Arena, and almost 30 years to the day from when Kentucky debuted the original denim uniforms during the 1995-96 season, on Feb. 11, 1996, a home game vs. Arkansas. We thought the denim uniforms might be coming back for the game vs. Rick Pitino’s St. John’s team last week, but a Saturday home game vs. the Tennessee Volunteers is even better.

The shorts in the graphic are almost identical to the original denim uniforms, but they have a denim trim along the bottom. They also feature the Kentucky throwback logo with a circle around it on the side and two additional Kentucky logos, the Wildcat behind the interlocking UK, just to the left. The originals were made by Converse, but these are made by Nike, which purchased Converse in 2003.

Mark Pope has teased the return of the denim uniforms since taking the job in April 2024, starting with his own No. 41 denim jersey, which he proudly held up at his introductory press conference. In October 2024, he confirmed Nike and Kentucky were working on denim throwbacks, and ever since, we’ve gotten small hints and mentions of the denim unis. The process of bringing them back has not been easy.

“It’s amazing the red tape that we have to go through to make this happen, but we’re pretty passionate about trying to make that happen,” Pope said. “We’ll see what we come up with. It’s definitely on my agenda of things to get accomplished.”

From there, Devin Booker gifted his former school a team set of denim Book 1 sneakers, modeled by Trent Noah. Then came confirmation that Converse would be bringing back its iconic Cons Blue “Denim” shoe — the exact sneaker worn by the ’96 championship team as it won 34 games and defeated Syracuse in the title game. Sole Retriever reports the denim shoes will be available at select retailers both online and in-store in the spring/summer of 2026 to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

BREAKING: The Converse Cons Blue “Denim,” made to coincide with Kentucky’s iconic denim uniforms in 1996, are releasing in Spring/Summer 2026 to celebrate the 30th Anniversary 👖 pic.twitter.com/jNzea93Nwd — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 31, 2025

Collin Chandler even worked out in denim Kentucky shorts back in May, although they were the originals, not the new throwbacks featured in UK’s graphic today.

Not too long until we see the real things. Forty-four days, to be exact.