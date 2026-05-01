Kentucky will look to play itself off NCAA Tournament bubble against Tennessee

Kentucky (27-15, 9-12) has lost six consecutive series. The Bat Cats played a rubber game in five of those. That streak came to an end last week when UK lost the first two games of the South Carolina series before salvaging the weekend with a late rally on Sunday. These losses are piling up. This series losing streak needs to end sooner rather than later but this baseball team is running out of time.

Bubble watch officially started this week as Kentucky fell out of bracket projections for the first time this season. This team needs more quality wins. They will get numerous opportunities to add some strong marks to their resume in the final 10 games of the season. The biggest series of the season will be played this weekend at Kentucky Proud Park.

Tennessee (29-15, 10-11) just took a home series against Alabama ranked Alabama. The Vols also have a recent road sweep over Mississippi State. This team is playing its best baseball of the season and owns an 8-6 record in Quad 1 games. Kentucky will have another stiff challenge this weekend, but this team needs to start passing tough challenges.

Kentucky needs to play itself into the NCAA Tournament. The first of three final opportunities to bolster the resume has arrived on Derby weekend. This is a big weekend for the Bat Cats.

Another pitching change has been made

Jack Bennett got the start against Vanderbilt and did not make it out of the second inning. Oliver Boone got the start against South Carolina and did not make it out of the first inning. Regular starter Nate Harris has been dealing with a shoulder injury and has missed his last two starts. Harris is scheduled to miss a third start this weekend.

Kentucky is making yet another pitching change. Another starter will be used in Harris’ place. This one is a familiar name and Nick Mingione is shaking up the days. The announced weekend rotation is a different one for this big series.

Friday: Ben Cleaver (10 starts, 1-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 29.1 IP, 34 K, 28 BB/HBP

(10 starts, 1-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 29.1 IP, 34 K, 28 BB/HBP Saturday: Jaxon Jelkin (11 starts, 6-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 63.2 IP, 69 K, 21 BB/HBP)

(11 starts, 6-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 63.2 IP, 69 K, 21 BB/HBP) Sunday: Connor Mattison (4 starts, 2-1, 5.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 IP, 35 K, 19 BB/HBP)

Cleaver has re-entered the weekend rotation after failing to throw more that one inning against Louisville last week. He will be facing Tennessee ace Tegan Kuhns as the Vols also mixed up their pitching staff for this weekend. That means we will not get an ace vs. ace matchup but the road team will have the on paper advantage on Friday and the home team will have the on paper advantage on Saturday. Then Sunday will arrived where Mattison will make another start. The Grand Canyon transfer has made it to the fifth inning and has give UK a chance to win against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Will that trend continue against Tennessee?

Kentucky is switching the rotation up again as this team continues to search for some weekend answers.

A pair of 2025 signees are emerging

True freshman slugger Braxton Van Cleave was riding quite the cold streak heading into the Vanderbilt series. Yet, Kentucky kept giving the young players chances as the Wildcats looked for more offense from the left side with Hudson Brown out of the lineup. Van Cleave’s slump officially ended with a walk-off grand slam over Vanderbilt last Friday. He has remained in the lineup since. The rookie keeps delivering.

Van Cleave reached base six times in 13 plate appearances over the weekend. The lefty hit his third home run of the season on Saturday. Then his RBI single and stolen base in the eighth inning turned into the winning run on Sunday. The Texas native is coming up big for Kentucky.

Van Cleave is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak while hitting 8-26 (.308) with two doubles, three home runs, and nine RBI during this stretch. The talented youngster owns a .437 on-base percentage during this hot run. Van Cleave is providing some pop and consistency in the middle of Kentucky’s lineup. That has been a big development as UK is averaging 7.1 runs per game in these Van Cleave starts. The freshman is directly impacting the offense.

Kentucky also needed someone to step up in the bullpen. No one really expected that to be Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product Jack Sams in 2026. But the young pitcher just keeps delivering when he’s been given opportunities.

Evansville (Feb. 20): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K

The Citadel (March 8): IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K, HBP

Murray State (March 24): IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K, 2 BB

Auburn (April 10): 2.1 IP, 3 H, ER, K

Vanderbilt (April 18): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K, BB,

South Carolina (April 26): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Sams has a 0.93 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 9.2 innings this season with 11 strikeouts and only one extra-base hit allowed against 39 batters faced. The freshman has logged 7.1 innings in SEC play and has given up just one run with eight strikeouts. Sams throws strikes, doesn’t give up hard contact, and is getting outs. That should lead to a bigger opportunity.

Expect both of these class of 2025 signees to have a big role this weekend.

This is a Quad 2 home series for Kentucky

Kentucky sits at No. 35 in RPI heading into the eighth SEC series of the season. The Bat Cats are down five spots from last week. UK owns a 5-4 Quad 1 record and sits at No. 25 in non-conference RPI. That has given this team a solid team sheet but the Bat Cats need more quality wins.

That home series loss to Missouri really stands out. So does the Quad 2 record.

The Wildcats are just 2-5 in Quad 2 but all of those games have occurred on the road. Kentucky will play its first Quad 2 home games of the season this weekend. Tennessee sits at No. 33 in RPI heading into the weekend. The Vols are 8-6 in Quad 1 with four total road wins against Mississippi State and Georgia. This team will be looking to add some Quad 1 road wins to the resume against Kentucky.

UK needs to boost that Quad 2 record. This weekend is an opportunity to do that.

Nate Harris and Hudson Brown remain out

Another weekend in the SEC has arrived. Kentucky will be without a pair of starters again. Nate Harris and Hudson Brown were both listed as out on the availability report for Friday’s game versus Tennessee.

Brown will miss his 12th consecutive game on Friday. Harris is scheduled to miss his third consecutive SEC start. This has been a hit on Kentucky’s depth, but the rest of the roster seems to be in good shape. Owen Jenkins has been dealing with a hand injury and missed all of last week’s series. The catcher could return to the lineup this weekend. Will Marcy did not play on Sunday after starting six consecutive games. It looks like the utility player is good to go.

Kentucky is in better shape but will still be short-handed this weekend.

Bio Blast: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee has made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, seven College World Series appearances, five SEC regular season titles, and five SEC Tournament titles. Rod Delmonico won two SEC regular season titles, three SEC Tournament titles, and made three College World Series titles. Just about all of the success the Vols had came under Delmonico.

That changed in a big way when Arkansas assistant coach Tony Vitello took the Tennessee job after the 2017 season. Over the next eight seasons, the Vols won two SEC regular season titles (2022, 2025) and two SEC Tournament titles (2022, 2024). Tennessee finished with at least 20 conference wins three times and made three trips to the College World Series. The Vols brought home the program’s first national championship in 2024. Vitello had a .722 winning percentage and was considered one of the best in college baseball. The Vols became a powerhouse under Vitello but he surprised many when he left for the San Francisco Giants just ahead of Halloween. A new era got started unexpectedly on Rocky Top.

Assistant coach Josh Elander was promoted to head coach at age 34. In his first season, Elander has the Vols headed towards another NCAA Tournament appearance. The Vols might have a chance to host with a strong close to the season. This team ranks No. 2 nationally in fielding percentage (.986), No. 4 in WHIP (1.17), No. 17 in strikeouts per nine innings (10.5), and No. 23 in ERA (4.15). This teams is winning with pitching and defense but the offense can still hit the ball out of park. Tennessee ranks No. 11 nationally with 82 home runs in 45 games entering the weekend.

The Vols still look like a Vitello team even if they aren’t having a dominant season.

Who To Watch For

— Evan Blanco (LHP | 6-0, 210): The Virginia transfer has bounced-back strong at Tennessee after a lackluster 2025 campaign. This lefty owns a 3.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 61 innings with a team-high 75 strikeouts and .211 batting average allowed. Blanco is 4-0 with a 4.35 ERA across seven SEC starts. The starting pitcher is moving up from Sunday to Saturday this weekend.

— Henry Ford (3B | R/R | 6-5, 225): The Virginia transfer with 42 career home runs is having a strong season in Knoxville. Ford is slashing .309/.371/.597 and hits second in the lineup. This preseason All-SEC selection leads the team in extra-base hits (24), home runs (14), RBI (47), and total bases (108). Ford is a dangerous bat in this lineup.

— Trent Grindlinger (DH | R/R | 6-3, 211): The top-50 recruit out of Southern California has made a real splash in the batter’s box for Tennessee in year one. Grindlinger is hitting .410 over 98 plate appearances with four doubles, one triple, and five home runs. The young player has taken over the cleanup spot and brings power to this lineup.

— Tegan Kuhns (RHP | 6-3, 193): After a solid debut season as a freshman in 2025, Kuhns has taken off in 2026. The sophomore has logged 59 innings over 10 starts with a 2.90 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. Kuhns has handed out just 15 free passes and owns a 30 percent strikeout rate. He will start on Friday and figures to be a tough challenge for this Kentucky lineup. Kuhns is coming off a complete game shutout and has not allowed more than four runs in an SEC start this season.

Tegan Kuhns struck out the side in his first inning of work tonight for @Vol_Baseball🔥



pic.twitter.com/OwXp4mWCLD — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 20, 2026

— Garrett Wright (CF | R/R | 6-0, 193): The Bowling Green transfer who hit .396 last season has transitioned from catcher to outfield at Tennessee and has continued to produce at the plate. Wright bats leadoff fro the Vols as he’s slashing .347/.453/589 with 13 doubles, one triple, and five home runs. Th right-handed bat has 25 free passes and 21 walks. Wright gets on base and sets the table for this lineup.

How To Watch: No. 24 Tennessee at Kentucky

Kentucky had a mini-bye this week. That is over now. Now another big SEC series has arrived at Kentucky Proud Park. This is one that the Bat Cats need.

There will be a night game on Friday before a pair of day games to close out this three-game set. Every game will be streaming behind the ESPN paywall. Sweatshirts will be needed at the ballpark with the weather in the 50s and 60s throughout the weekend.