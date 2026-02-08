Go ahead and watch the highlights of Kentucky's comeback vs. Tennessee

Comeback wins are great. Comeback wins vs. Tennessee to complete the regular-season sweep in the throwback denim uniforms? Show me something better.

It’s only been a few hours since the buzzer sounded on Kentucky’s 74-71 win over the Vols, but you have our permission to go ahead and watch the highlights. There weren’t many in the first half; however, the second half more than made up for it. Collin Chandler’s three-pointer to put Kentucky up two with 33 seconds remaining takes the cake. Captain Clutch did it again, helping the Cats claw back from a 14-point halftime deficit, making a little Rupp Arena history in the process.

Hit play below and watch Kentucky work its way back from 14 down with a superb defensive performance, key baskets from Chandler, Otega Oweh, and Denzel Aberdeen, and some monster boards by Mo Dioubate. After scoring a combined 33 points in the first half, Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespie had just 11 in the second. By never giving up, the Unpredictables made the Untouchables proud tonight in Rupp.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Photo Gallery

Here are just a few of our photos from the win. Head over to Facebook for the complete gallery.