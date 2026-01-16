Kentucky has a good history against Tennessee in Knoxville as of late

Kentucky heads down I-75 tomorrow to face the low-down dirty snitches at Tennessee. The No. 24 Vols are the favorite in that matchup, but recent history in Knoxville is on the Cats’ side, especially as an underdog.

Even though Tennessee ended Kentucky’s season in the Sweet 16 last season, the Cats have won five of the last seven games against the Vols, including three straight in Knoxville, all upsets. The most recent was one of the highlights of Mark Pope’s first season. Kentucky was without Lamont Butler, but Koby Brea and Jaxson Robinson stepped up in a big way, combining for 35 points in the 78-73 upset of the No. 8 Vols. After trailing by three at halftime, Kentucky hit nine of its first 12 shots in the second to take an 11-point lead. The Cats shot 50% from the field and three-point line, connecting on 12 threes while Tennessee went 11-45 from the outside. It was a glorious, glorious day on Rocky Top for the Cats, one of eight wins against AP Top 15 teams, which tied an NCAA record.

Fast forward a year and things are…different. Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier are finally gone. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is the Vols’ new point guard, transferring in from Maryland. He leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game and hitting 47 threes so far this season. Tennessee is ranked, but has fallen steadily toward the bottom of the AP Top 25 after climbing as high as No. 13 in early December. Kentucky isn’t even receiving votes in the polls.

Both teams are 2-2 in SEC play and coming off wins, Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on Tuesday and Kentucky at LSU on Wednesday. The Vols came back from 11 down to beat the Aggies in double overtime. Freshman Nate Ament, who picked Tennessee over Kentucky, scored 10 of his 23 points in the overtime periods to help give Texas A&M its first SEC loss. It was Tennessee’s tenth win at home this season, a streak that includes victories over Texas A&M (87-82), Texas (85-71), and Louisville (83-62). All five losses have come on the road or at neutral sites.

The win over Texas A&M was a good summary of Tennessee’s season. The Vols got off to a bad start offensively, missing their first nine threes, but got enough stops to stay in the game, eventually clawing back to take the lead at the 5:29 mark of the second half. After playing poorly for the first 30 minutes, Ament came alive, putting up 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the final 20 minutes, including the two overtimes. It was a big win for the Vols, but they got drilled by Florida in the game before, losing by 24 in Gainesville.

So, like Kentucky, Tennessee is very inconsistent this season. And, like Kentucky, the Vols are hoping their most recent win can be a turning point for the season. Fingers crossed that Knoxville continues to be good to the Cats. Another SEC road win would help the resume considerably.

We’ll find out for sure at high noon tomorrow. Until then, enjoy Daniel Hager’s supercut of one play from every Kentucky win vs. Tennessee since 1995.

