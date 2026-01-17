LIVE BLOG: Kentucky at No. 24 Tennessee

Kentucky got a much-needed win on the road at LSU on Wednesday. Can the Cats get an even bigger one at Tennessee? KSR’s LIVE BLOG has all the sights and sounds from Food City Center in Knoxville as the Cats take on the No. 24 Volunteers (12 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Kentucky is now 11-6, 2-2 in the SEC. Tennessee is also 2-2 so far in conference play, with a 12-5 overall record. The Vols gave Texas A&M its first SEC loss on Tuesday, an 87-82 double overtime victory at home. Tennessee is 10-0 at the Food City Center this season, all five of its losses coming on the road or at neutral sites. The Vols are led by senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (18.2 PPG) and freshman forward Nate Ament (15.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG), the latter of whom picked Tennessee over Kentucky last April.

Kentucky has won three straight in Knoxville as an underdog. Can they make it four in a row? Refresh the feed below for updates and KSR’s takes on the game from Knoxville and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By: Jack Pilgrim Who is ready to walk and talk before Cats vs. Vols? We're about to head outside and meet with Steven Peake for our regularly scheduled pregame walk-and-talk, presented by our friends at PARLOUR Pizza. What are the keys to a win to make it six of seven in Knoxville? Join us to find out.

By: Jack Pilgrim KSR has boots on the ground at Food City (Center) I stand corrected, folks. I’m so used to calling this place Thompson-Boling Arena that it slipped my mind we’ve actually arrived inside THE Food City (Center). After years of making grocery jokes about Kroger Field, Tennessee turned around and did the same thing for its basketball arena. It’s now officially called Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center and we are here, ready to bring a win back home to Lexington. Food City* — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 17, 2026 Braydon Hawthorne and Malachi Moreno were the first players on the floor for the Wildcats, followed by Andrija Jelavic and Trent Noah. Kentucky is getting ready to roll here in Knoxville with tipoff 70 minutes away.