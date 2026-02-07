LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. No. 25 Tennessee
Kentucky went to Tennessee as a 6.5-point underdog last month and upset the Volunteers. Tonight, it’s time for round two. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Rupp Arena as the Cats host the Vols (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Kentucky has won four of five since the first meeting in Knoxville. Tennessee has won four straight, beating Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and Ole Miss. Freshman Nate Ament has been on a tear during the Vols’ winning streak, averaging 24.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie is still the team’s leading scorer, averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting 35.8% on 63 made threes.
Tonight, Kentucky will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1996 team’s national championship, with the current Cats wearing the much-anticipated throwback denim uniforms. Will they honor the Untouchables by completing the sweep? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Rupp Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
The 1996 team came to shootaround02/07/2026 05:06:05 PM
Tonight, the 1995-96 team will be recognized for the 30th anniversary of their national championship season. The Untouchables got the party started early at shootaround. Derek Anderson, Wayne Turner, Ron Mercer, Jared Prickett, Cameron Mills, and even Oliver Simmons are among the former players present. On Mark Pope’s radio show on Monday, Tony Delk said he is unable to attend due to a prior commitment.
How to Watch, Listen02/06/2026 03:36:39 PM
We’ve got Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes back on the mics for the Saturday night ESPN showdown. The last Kentucky game they called was the loss at Vanderbilt last week, so hopefully, the Cats can show them that performance was just a fluke.
Our game follows No. 4 Duke at No. 14 North Carolina on ESPN, so get ready to switch over to an alternate station if the Blue Devils vs. the Tar Heels runs long.
- Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 386
