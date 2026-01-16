KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky at Tennessee

After the thrilling win at LSU, Kentucky heads down to Knoxville to face Tennessee. The Vols are a much more formidable foe than the Tigers, coming off a double-overtime win over Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Like Kentucky, Tennessee is 2-2 in the SEC, with wins over the Aggies and Texas at home and losses on the road at Arkansas and Florida. The Vols are 10-0 at home this season, but the Cats have won the last three against them in the Food City Center. Tennessee is led by point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who is averaging 18.2 points per game and has made 47 three-pointers this season. Freshman forward Nate Ament (15.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG) has scored in double figures in four of the last five games.

A win would be absolutely huge for Kentucky, the best of the season in terms of momentum and resume. Can the Cats carry the momentum from Baton Rouge to Knoxville to get it? Here are our Parlour Pizza pregame predictions.

Drew Franklin

The loss to Tennessee in last year’s NCAA Tournament still lingers, but so do Kentucky’s recent upset wins in Knoxville, frequently playing shorthanded against the Vols. Last season, Pope’s first team went into the Food City Center without its starting point guard, Lamont Butler, and starting forward, Andrew Carr. Still, the Cats pulled off the win, led by a balanced scoring attack by the five who played most of the minutes. Trent Noah hit a big three off the bench, too.

Before that, Kentucky won in 2024 and 2023, lost in 2022, but won in 2021 and 2020. It’s five out of six for the road team in Knoxville. With that history, I think Kentucky stays in the fight until the very end, but ultimately comes up short after using up all of its late-game magic in Baton Rouge earlier in the week.

Score: Tennessee 76, Kentucky 72

Nick Roush

Nate Ament is good at basketball. I hate to admit it, but I had the Vols on the TV the other night, and they kept saying his name. The freshman’s length and athleticism are going to pose plenty of problems for the Cats.

The Ament factor aside, one thing this Kentucky team has told us is that they love to start slow. Nobody will make you pay more for a slow start than Rick Barnes. The Vols can build an early lead, then slow things down and sit on it.

There’s only one reason I’m optimistic: Every time I think Kentucky is going to get run off the floor in Knoxville, they end up winning the darn game. Hopefully, I’m surprised once again on Saturday night.

Score: Tennessee 79, Kentucky 70

Tyler Thompson

Kentucky has won the last three games vs. Tennessee in Knoxville. The Volunteers have looked vulnerable this season, losing two SEC games thus far, including a 24-point stinker at Florida. The Cats could have a little momentum rolling after back-to-back wins. Given the fight Kentucky showed in the second half, an optimistic fan could talk themself into a win in Knoxville.

However, as fun as Malachi Moreno’s buzzer-beater at LSU was, I can’t forget how bad Kentucky looked in the first half in Baton Rouge. If they get off to another slow start in Knoxville, I’m worried a decent Tennessee team will keep its foot on the gas and fight off a comeback. Tennessee is 10-0 at home this season, a streak that includes wins over Louisville, Texas, and Texas A&M. The Vols came back from 11 down to beat the Aggies in double overtime on Tuesday, with Nate Ament putting up 23 points and seven rebounds. Kam Williams will have his hands full guarding the talented freshman.

Even though I’m predicting a loss, I think Kentucky will play well. Hopefully, the lineup we saw in the final nine minutes vs. LSU — Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh, Kam Williams, Andrija Jelavic, and Malachi Moreno — gets some more run, and the Cats start to figure out their issues, especially in the first half. This is a game Kentucky can afford to lose; I’m more worried about the ones they can’t, home games vs. Texas and Ole Miss, next week.

Score: Tennessee 73, Kentucky 70

Jacob Polacheck

I keep going back and forth on this one. Kentucky looked awful in the first half of Wednesday’s game, but then turned it on in the second half for a stunning win. This team hasn’t looked good against quality opponents in most games this season.

Nate Ament is the clear headliner for Tennessee, and a player Kentucky pursued on the recruiting trail. Slowing him down will be priority number one. Tennessee’s pacing could pose an issue for the Cats, and without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, I have a hard time picking UK.

Score: Tennessee 74, Kentucky 70

Adam Luckett

Tennessee is 5-5 in its last 10 games with a 3-5 record against power conference opponents. The Vols needed two overtimes to take care of Texas A&M at home on Tuesday. Kentucky is 6-4 in its last 10 games with a 4-4 record against power conference opponents plus Gonzaga. These two teams are very similar if we’re being honest.

The Vols and Cats both have flaws. Tennessee’s strength (defense) will be the best unit on the floor, and could be what tilts this game in Knoxville. However, UK has been on a good run in Thompson-Boling Arena (at Food City Center) and has some advantages in this SEC matchup.

Tennessee (No. 1 in offensive rebound rate) can struggle to score when second-chance opportunities are eliminated. Kentucky ranks top-30 in defensive rebound rate and has been No. 2 in this category in SEC play. The Cats could negate a big strength. Meanwhile, the Vols have major ball security issues (No. 275 nationally in turnover rate). UK currently ranks second in the SEC in defensive turnover rate.

The Cats will struggle to score in the half court but should get some easy points off turnovers. The Vols could have problems if they don’t dominate the glass. What happens at the charity stripe should also matter since Tennessee just 69.2 percent at the free throw line as a team.

Kentucky has a great chance to steal a Quad 1A road victory on Saturday in an early tip. This will be a rock fight. My bet is that Tennessee’s bad cold stretch is worse than UK’s. The Cats hit some big free throws late to secure the win.

Score: Kentucky 71, Tennessee 68

Jack Pilgrim

I loved Kentucky’s response in Baton Rouge and, obviously, Malachi Moreno’s game-winner at the buzzer to leave with a victory. I hated basically everything up to the point of that 18-point deficit — and this team’s horrible habit of making life as unnecessarily difficult as possible for itself. LSU is not very good, playing without its best player, no one in attendance and coached by someone whose AD put him on the hot seat 24 hours before tipoff. How did these Wildcats, again, come out flat? THEY MADE ONE BASKET IN ELEVEN MINUTES OF A BASKETBALL GAME!

I never pick losses — it’s kinda my thing, proudly. I’m picking UK to lose this game.

There is too much pointing toward another letdown effort in Knoxville. That building has been far too good to Kentucky in recent years with the Cats winning four of five and they’ll still be without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance. They’ve been behind by 16 points at halftime in each of their first two true road games of SEC play and the Volunteers will happily make them pay with another slow start with the No. 11 defense nationally, ranked No. 14 in defensive field goal percentage and No. 25 in defensive 3-point percentage. Don’t expect to go 8-11 from deep in the second half against Rick Barnes’ group!

We are in the show me, don’t tell me stage with Mark Pope’s group. Prove me wrong, please.

Score: Tennessee 72, Kentucky 67

Zack Geoghegan

Tennessee is a top 15 defensive unit in the country and the very best at grabbing offensive boards. Kentucky has struggled this season against teams that can attack the glass after misses. A double-digit lead for the Volunteers in the first half of this game will be much tougher for UK to overcome than it was against LSU. Tennessee has picked up big wins this season against Houston (neutral) and Louisville (home). They’re 10-0 at home so far.

But Tennessee is also a turnover-prone team, one that has been up-and-down this season against high-major opponents. Kentucky thrives in transition and should be able to keep up through some easy fastbreak opportunities. Nate Ament is highly skilled at 6-foot-10, but he’s also inefficient. He’s shooting just 40.8 percent overall and 30.6 percent from deep against high-majors. Kentucky will have the defensive pieces to keep him to keep him at (or, ideally, below) those averages.

My score prediction is partly based on me expecting something to happen that hasn’t happened all season for this group against good teams: avoiding a slow start. But if Kentucky wants to start truly turning this season around, playing well from the jump has to happen eventually. I believe it finally will on Saturday.

Score: Kentucky 78, Tennessee 76

Parlour Pizza

Make PARLOUR your game day destination! From the fan-favorite Hot Honey Pepperoni pizza to the house-smoked wings, as well as an extensive craft beer selection, PARLOUR has a menu that will please the whole family! On game days, make sure to head to their location on Harrodsburg Rd., just a short drive from Rupp Arena. Check out their full menu at EatParlour.com.

Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 380

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Lock in for the 2025 Kentucky Basketball season with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during Mark Pope’s second season.