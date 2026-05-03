Tennessee salvages SEC series at Kentucky behind Levi Clark's clutch 9th-inning blast

Kentucky had a chance to get out the brooms in SEC play for just the second time this season. Tennessee had other plans in a series that has been defined by home runs.

The Vols found the big fly button in the visitor’s dugout at Kentucky Proud Park on Sunday afternoon to salvage the series. Tennessee belted three dingers in the game with first baseman Levi Clark leaving the yard twice. His three-run blast in the ninth inning negated a big Kentucky comeback.

Kentucky made a big push in the final inning but the four-run deficit was too much to overcome. The Bat Cats accomplished the mission this weekend despite missing out on a big opportunity on Sunday.

BOX SCORE: No. 24 Tennessee 10, Kentucky 9

Connor Mattison has a short start

The story of this weekend has really been the starting pitching that Kentucky has gotten. This offense has come alive in recent weeks, but the pitching had been lacking. That changed when Ben Cleaver (7 IP) and Jaxon Jelkin (8 IP) carried the Bat Cats to this series win. Unfortunately, that efficient starting pitching ended on Sunday.

Connor Mattison made his third consecutive SEC start against Tennessee. The Grand Canyon transfer was pulled before the end of the fourth inning. Some inherited runners scored in that frame and Mattison ended his game at 3.1 innings pitched with five hits and five earned runs allowed. For the first time all weekend, UK had to dig deep into the bullpen.

That ended up costing the Wildcats.

Nick Mingione used seven relief pitchers in the game to cover 5.2 innings. Kentucky’s bullpen would allow eight hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts and four free passes. In a big spot in the fourth inning, Ryan Mullan couldn’t record an out to get Mattison out of a jam. After a solid three innings from Nile Adcock and a big strikeout by lefty Toby Peterson in the eighth inning, Jack Bennett had a rough time in the ninth inning. A leadoff double, sac bunt, and intentional walk led to Levi Clark‘s big home run that gave the Vols some much-needed breathing room in the ninth inning.

After some strong pitching this weekend, some of the same flaws we’ve seen all year showed up on Sunday against the Volunteers.

Kentucky rallies in the late innings again

Kentucky used some small ball in the first inning to get Tyler Bell across after a one-out walk to take an early 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, that started a long drought in this game. UK went five innings before coming alive again in the late innings.

Similar to last week’s road win against South Carolina, UK got some late offense to ignite a comeback. The Wildcats just didn’t get the required pitching to pull this one off. The Bat Cats scored eight runs over the final three frames and got the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning. We are starting to see more consistent offense from this baseball team.

Bell, Jayce Tharnish, Ethan Hindle, and Braxton Van Cleave all had multi-hit games. Bell and Van Cleave left the yard in the ninth inning to make things interesting. Caeden Cloud showed up again with a big RBI double in the eighth inning. Hudson Brown made his presence felt at the bottom of the lineup. Kentucky is starting to show more consistency at the plate.

The offensive ceiling could be higher than expected for this team. Kentucky is finally getting healthy at the right time of year.

This felt like the Sunday loss to Vanderbilt all over again

In the series finale against Vanderbilt, the Wildcats allowed the Commodores to plate six runs in the sixth inning to claim a 7-3 lead. Kentucky then started to battle back by scoring one run in the sixth and two runs in the eighth. The game turned to the ninth inning with Vandy holding a 7-6 lead. The home team had the momentum. UK lost that momentum when the Commodores scored six runs in the ninth.

This Sunday was not as bad despite a similar game script playing out. Kentucky’s bullpen could not keep the ball in the yard, and the three-run home run in the ninth became the difference in the game. Even with a fresh bullpen this weekend, UK’s pitching could not do enough to win a game where the offense caught fire again.

The Wildcats should enter next week on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but the pitching situation in late innings is concerning when projecting what this team could do in the postseason.

On Deck

Kentucky (29-16, 11-13) does not have a midweek game on the schedule this upcoming week. The Bat Cats will hit the road next weekend for the final road series of the regular season. It will be a Quad 1 opportunity for UK against the Florida Gators.

Date Opponent Venue Time May 8 (Friday) Florida Condron Ballpark 6:30 p.m. ET May 9 (Saturday) Florida Condron Ballpark 4 p.m. ET May 10 (Sunday) Florida Condron Ballpark Noon ET

Nick Mingione‘s squad is attempting to bolster their NCAA Tournament and is fighting for SEC Tournament seeding. A big opportunity will arrive in Gainesville.