Texas A&M was the latest Bubble Team to feast on Kentucky

In the past two weeks, Kentucky has faced three teams in desperate need of a win to stay off the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Cats have lost all three games. Tonight’s collapse at Texas A&M may be the most frustrating of them all.

Kentucky came into this game riding high from the win over Vanderbilt, sweet revenge for January’s embarrassing loss in Nashville. In the first half, it looked like we may be in for a repeat performance, Kentucky taking a 12-point lead with eight minutes to go. From there, things fell apart. Texas A&M finished the half on a 27-3 run and led by 21 midway through the second half. Trent Noah cut it to seven with 1:10 remaining, but that’s as close as it would get. Coincidentally, A&M’s big first-half run started after Noah missed a three. After he scored nine to pull the Cats within single digits, he rolled his ankle tripping on Mark Pope’s foot. It was that kind of night.

With the 96-85 win, Texas A&M can exhale a little bit. The Aggies were one of Joe Lunardi’s last four byes coming into the night, having lost two straight and six of their last eight. Tonight, they snapped that streak and notched their fifth in Quad 1 this season, which should help their case come Selection Sunday. Texas A&M finishes the season at LSU, a winnable game.

Of course, this is not the first time Kentucky has been its own worst enemy in a game it needs to win. Ten days ago, the Cats led Auburn by nine early in the second half, but let the Tigers storm back and win on a last-second shot. The win snapped Auburn’s five-game losing streak. Instead of building on that momentum, Auburn lost two straight and is still at risk of missing the tournament, Joe Lunardi’s second team out. The Tigers are currently leading LSU in the second half.

Four days before that, Kentucky let a Georgia team that had lost five of six games climb back off the bubble with a win, the Bulldogs’ first at Rupp Arena since 2009. Unlike Auburn, Georgia built on that performance, winning three of its next four, including a 10-point win vs. No. 16 Alabama tonight. With six Quad 1 wins, the Bulldogs are in good shape ahead of their season-finale at Mississippi State.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that two of those three teams are now battling with the Cats in the SEC Tournament standings. Kentucky is now tied with Missouri, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt at 10-7. Georgia is one game back after beating Alabama, with a winnable game in Starkville to go. The Cats’ three losses in the last two weeks could haunt them come tiebreaker time. Without an upset over Florida, Kentucky will play on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament.

Pope cites Saturday to Tuesday turnaround for fatigue

So, what is it with Kentucky against desperate teams? Mark Pope said fatigue was a factor tonight, mentioning the quick turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday games with a short bench. Both the Georgia and Texas A&M losses were on Tuesdays, while the loss to Auburn happened on a Saturday. Kentucky is 1-3 on Tuesdays in SEC play.

“We’re getting to the point where these two games and these Saturday-to-Tuesdays have been a little bit challenging for us with our limited roster size right now,” Pope said.

“Tuesday hasn’t been kind to us, so it’s something we’ve got to fix, because we’re going to play — you know, we’re not going Saturday to Tuesday,” he added. “We’re going day after day after day. So it’s something we have to address, and we have to fix, and we’ve got to get better at, and it’s time now. It’s winning time, and so we have no choice but to get better at it.”

