LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M

Kentucky played one of its best games of the season vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday. Can the Cats keep the momentum rolling vs. a desperate Texas A&M team in College Station? KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Reed Arena as Kentucky takes on the Texas A&M Aggies (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Kentucky has won back-to-back games, trending as a No. 6 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections. Texas A&M is headed in the other direction, losing two straight and six of its last eight, putting them on the bubble. Bucky McMillan’s squad punishes teams with “Bucky Ball,” a full-court press on both offense and defense. Teams have figured it out during conference play, but the action will be nonstop tonight. The Aggies are led by graduate forward Rashaun Agee, who averages a team-high 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He’s scored 15+ in each of his last four games and has 11 double-doubles this season, which ranks second in the SEC.

Both teams need a win tonight for SEC and NCAA Tournament seeding purposes. Texas A&M is a 2.5-point favorite. Will the Cats pull off the upset? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Reed Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

