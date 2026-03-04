Wednesday at the SEC Tournament is back on the table after Texas A&M loss

Kentucky came into this game with a chance to improve its chances of getting the double bye at the SEC Tournament and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After the 96-85 loss to Texas A&M, playing on Wednesday in Nashville is firmly back on the table.

Tonight’s loss drops Kentucky to 19-11, 10-7 in SEC play. The Cats are now tied with Texas A&M and Missouri at 10-7. Missouri’s loss to Oklahoma really hurt Kentucky, pulling the Tigers back to the same line as the Cats. That group that could include Vanderbilt by the end of the night if the ‘Dores beat Ole Miss, and Texas if they upset Arkansas tomorrow night. Georgia, which just beat Alabama, could make it six teams fighting for the No. 6 seed if they beat Mississippi State on Saturday.

Kentucky’s 2-4 record against those teams (Texas A&M, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas, and Georgia) does the Cats no favors when it comes to tiebreakers. Unless they upset Florida on Saturday, they will likely finish between No. 8 and No. 10 in the standings, which would mean either the first game on Thursday (No. 8), the first game on Wednesday (No. 9), or the first game on Wednesday night (No. 10). If Kentucky beats Florida, a No. 6 seed is likely. The double bye is technically still a possibility, but it would require a win over Florida and a Tennessee loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

We’ve got time to agonize over scenarios. Right now, it’s just frustrating that Kentucky had a chance to get closer to the double bye and let it go, along with a 12-point lead. Even on March 3, this team can’t get out of its own way sometimes.

SEC Standings

Here are the SEC standings with two games tonight (Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss, LSU vs. Auburn) still underway and one game tomorrow night (Texas vs. Arkansas).