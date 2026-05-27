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Kentucky T&F begins NCAA Championship run on Wednesday as first-round hosts

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan55 minutes agoZGeogheganKSR

The 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin Wednesday morning. Lexington is serving as the home for the East First Round.

The Kentucky track & field team will host the penultimate meet of the season at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex, which runs from May 27-30. This is the second time in three seasons that UK is hosting a first-round, and they’ll do so again in 2028. Events begin Wednesday morning. Tickets can be purchased through the link here. The weather in central Kentucky should turn around by Thursday, too.

Over the next four days, Kentucky will compete in 23 total events. The men’s events are set for Wednesday and Friday, with the women’s events taking place on Thursday and Saturday. Fayetteville, AR, is serving as the host of the West First Round.

The Kentucky women, ranked No. 9 nationally, lead the way with 22 Wildcats earning regional qualifying spots and the chance to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, OR, which run from June 10-13. SEC Gold medalists Emmi Scales and Kemarah Howard, both ranking No. 1 in the NCAA in the 100m hurdles and high jump events, are ones to watch for the Wildcats. As for the men, ranked No. 25 nationally, SEC medalists Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Denzel Simusialela, and Theo Mudzengerere make up Kentucky’s 14 representatives.

Below is the full schedule for Kentucky this week. Brock Conrad will get things started with the men’s hammer throw semifinal at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can watch it all on ESPN+.

NCAA East First Round: Wednesday, May 27: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
Men’s Hammer10:00 a.m.SEMIFINALBrock Conrad 
Men’s Long Jump6:00 p.m.SEMIFINALKingi McNair 
Men’s 110m Hurdles6:00 p.m.FIRST ROUNDAnthony Waterman 
Men’s Shot Put6:30 p.m.SEMIFINALGrayson Brashear 
Men’s 100m7:00 p.m.FIRST ROUNDDenzel Simusialela, Miles Jones 
Men’s 400m7:25 p.m.FIRST ROUNDTK Pahuwa 
Men’s 400m Hurdles8:20 p.m.FIRST ROUNDAnthony Waterman 
Men’s 200m8:45 p.m.FIRST ROUNDDenzel Simusialela 
NCAA East First Round: Thursday, May 28: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
Women’s Hammer10:00 a.m.SEMIFINALKate Powers, Meagan Ewers 
Women’s 100m Hurdles6:00 p.m.FIRST ROUNDEmmi Scales, Camden Bentley, Rukia Nusra Omulisia 
Women’s 1500m6:30 p.m.FIRST ROUNDDoricah Minsari Isoe, Ally Kruger 
Women’s Pole Vault6:30 p.m.SEMIFINALKaylee Daniel, Annie Murphy, Chelsea Wetzel, Sarah Ferguson 
Women’s 400m7:25 p.m.FIRST ROUNDA’Laji Bradley, Hannah Douglas 
Women’s 800m7:50 p.m.FIRST ROUNDJanet Jepkemboi Amimo, Lyric Olson 
Women’s 400m Hurdles8:20 p.m.FIRST ROUNDVanice Kerubo Nyagisera 
NCAA East First Round: Friday, May 29: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
Men’s Discus1:00 p.m.SEMIFINALGrayson Brashear 
Men’s 4x100m5:00 p.m.SEMIFINALKentucky 
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase5:40 p.m.SEMIFINALCollins Kiprop Kipngok 
Men’s Triple Jump6:00 p.m.SEMIFINALTheo Mudzengerere
Men’s 110m Hurdles6:15 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD
Men’s 100m6:25 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Men’s 400m6:50 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Men’s 400m Hurdles7:25 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Men’s 200m7:50 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Men’s 5000m8:10 p.m.SEMIFINALEd Bird 
Men’s 4x400m8:45 p.m.QUARTERFINALKentucky 
NCAA East First Round: Saturday, May 30: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
Women’s High Jump2:00 p.m.SEMIFINALKemarah Howard 
Women’s 1500m5:15 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Women’s 100m Hurdles6:15 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Women’s 400m6:50 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Women’s 800m7:05 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Women’s 400m Hurdles7:25 p.m.QUARTERFINALTBD 
Women’s 5000m8:10 p.m.QUARTERFINALAnn Lemirisho 
Women’s 4x400m8:45 p.m.QUARTERFINALKentucky

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2026-05-27