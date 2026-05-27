Kentucky T&F begins NCAA Championship run on Wednesday as first-round hosts
The 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin Wednesday morning. Lexington is serving as the home for the East First Round.
The Kentucky track & field team will host the penultimate meet of the season at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex, which runs from May 27-30. This is the second time in three seasons that UK is hosting a first-round, and they’ll do so again in 2028. Events begin Wednesday morning. Tickets can be purchased through the link here. The weather in central Kentucky should turn around by Thursday, too.
Over the next four days, Kentucky will compete in 23 total events. The men’s events are set for Wednesday and Friday, with the women’s events taking place on Thursday and Saturday. Fayetteville, AR, is serving as the host of the West First Round.
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The Kentucky women, ranked No. 9 nationally, lead the way with 22 Wildcats earning regional qualifying spots and the chance to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, OR, which run from June 10-13. SEC Gold medalists Emmi Scales and Kemarah Howard, both ranking No. 1 in the NCAA in the 100m hurdles and high jump events, are ones to watch for the Wildcats. As for the men, ranked No. 25 nationally, SEC medalists Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Denzel Simusialela, and Theo Mudzengerere make up Kentucky’s 14 representatives.
Below is the full schedule for Kentucky this week. Brock Conrad will get things started with the men’s hammer throw semifinal at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can watch it all on ESPN+.
|NCAA East First Round: Wednesday, May 27: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
|Men’s Hammer
|10:00 a.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Brock Conrad
|Men’s Long Jump
|6:00 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Kingi McNair
|Men’s 110m Hurdles
|6:00 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|Anthony Waterman
|Men’s Shot Put
|6:30 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Grayson Brashear
|Men’s 100m
|7:00 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|Denzel Simusialela, Miles Jones
|Men’s 400m
|7:25 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|TK Pahuwa
|Men’s 400m Hurdles
|8:20 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|Anthony Waterman
|Men’s 200m
|8:45 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|Denzel Simusialela
|NCAA East First Round: Thursday, May 28: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
|Women’s Hammer
|10:00 a.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Kate Powers, Meagan Ewers
|Women’s 100m Hurdles
|6:00 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|Emmi Scales, Camden Bentley, Rukia Nusra Omulisia
|Women’s 1500m
|6:30 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|Doricah Minsari Isoe, Ally Kruger
|Women’s Pole Vault
|6:30 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Kaylee Daniel, Annie Murphy, Chelsea Wetzel, Sarah Ferguson
|Women’s 400m
|7:25 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|A’Laji Bradley, Hannah Douglas
|Women’s 800m
|7:50 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|Janet Jepkemboi Amimo, Lyric Olson
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|8:20 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera
|NCAA East First Round: Friday, May 29: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
|Men’s Discus
|1:00 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Grayson Brashear
|Men’s 4x100m
|5:00 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Kentucky
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
|5:40 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Collins Kiprop Kipngok
|Men’s Triple Jump
|6:00 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Theo Mudzengerere
|Men’s 110m Hurdles
|6:15 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Men’s 100m
|6:25 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Men’s 400m
|6:50 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Men’s 400m Hurdles
|7:25 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Men’s 200m
|7:50 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Men’s 5000m
|8:10 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Ed Bird
|Men’s 4x400m
|8:45 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|Kentucky
|NCAA East First Round: Saturday, May 30: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
|Women’s High Jump
|2:00 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Kemarah Howard
|Women’s 1500m
|5:15 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Women’s 100m Hurdles
|6:15 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Women’s 400m
|6:50 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Women’s 800m
|7:05 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|7:25 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|TBD
|Women’s 5000m
|8:10 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|Ann Lemirisho
|Women’s 4x400m
|8:45 p.m.
|QUARTERFINAL
|Kentucky
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