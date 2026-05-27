Kentucky T&F begins NCAA Championship run on Wednesday as first-round hosts

The 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin Wednesday morning. Lexington is serving as the home for the East First Round.

The Kentucky track & field team will host the penultimate meet of the season at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex, which runs from May 27-30. This is the second time in three seasons that UK is hosting a first-round, and they’ll do so again in 2028. Events begin Wednesday morning. Tickets can be purchased through the link here. The weather in central Kentucky should turn around by Thursday, too.

Over the next four days, Kentucky will compete in 23 total events. The men’s events are set for Wednesday and Friday, with the women’s events taking place on Thursday and Saturday. Fayetteville, AR, is serving as the host of the West First Round.

The Kentucky women, ranked No. 9 nationally, lead the way with 22 Wildcats earning regional qualifying spots and the chance to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, OR, which run from June 10-13. SEC Gold medalists Emmi Scales and Kemarah Howard, both ranking No. 1 in the NCAA in the 100m hurdles and high jump events, are ones to watch for the Wildcats. As for the men, ranked No. 25 nationally, SEC medalists Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Denzel Simusialela, and Theo Mudzengerere make up Kentucky’s 14 representatives.

Below is the full schedule for Kentucky this week. Brock Conrad will get things started with the men’s hammer throw semifinal at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can watch it all on ESPN+.

NCAA East First Round: Wednesday, May 27: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME Men’s Hammer 10:00 a.m. SEMIFINAL Brock Conrad Men’s Long Jump 6:00 p.m. SEMIFINAL Kingi McNair Men’s 110m Hurdles 6:00 p.m. FIRST ROUND Anthony Waterman Men’s Shot Put 6:30 p.m. SEMIFINAL Grayson Brashear Men’s 100m 7:00 p.m. FIRST ROUND Denzel Simusialela, Miles Jones Men’s 400m 7:25 p.m. FIRST ROUND TK Pahuwa Men’s 400m Hurdles 8:20 p.m. FIRST ROUND Anthony Waterman Men’s 200m 8:45 p.m. FIRST ROUND Denzel Simusialela

NCAA East First Round: Thursday, May 28: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME Women’s Hammer 10:00 a.m. SEMIFINAL Kate Powers, Meagan Ewers Women’s 100m Hurdles 6:00 p.m. FIRST ROUND Emmi Scales, Camden Bentley, Rukia Nusra Omulisia Women’s 1500m 6:30 p.m. FIRST ROUND Doricah Minsari Isoe, Ally Kruger Women’s Pole Vault 6:30 p.m. SEMIFINAL Kaylee Daniel, Annie Murphy, Chelsea Wetzel, Sarah Ferguson Women’s 400m 7:25 p.m. FIRST ROUND A’Laji Bradley, Hannah Douglas Women’s 800m 7:50 p.m. FIRST ROUND Janet Jepkemboi Amimo, Lyric Olson Women’s 400m Hurdles 8:20 p.m. FIRST ROUND Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera

NCAA East First Round: Friday, May 29: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME Men’s Discus 1:00 p.m. SEMIFINAL Grayson Brashear Men’s 4x100m 5:00 p.m. SEMIFINAL Kentucky Men’s 3000m Steeplechase 5:40 p.m. SEMIFINAL Collins Kiprop Kipngok Men’s Triple Jump 6:00 p.m. SEMIFINAL Theo Mudzengerere Men’s 110m Hurdles 6:15 p.m. QUARTERFINAL TBD Men’s 100m 6:25 p.m. QUARTERFINAL TBD Men’s 400m 6:50 p.m. QUARTERFINAL TBD Men’s 400m Hurdles 7:25 p.m. QUARTERFINAL TBD Men’s 200m 7:50 p.m. QUARTERFINAL TBD Men’s 5000m 8:10 p.m. SEMIFINAL Ed Bird Men’s 4x400m 8:45 p.m. QUARTERFINAL Kentucky