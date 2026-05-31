Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky T&F will be well-represented at the NCAA Championships in Eugene

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan25 minutes agoZGeogheganKSR

Kentucky track & field hosted the 2026 NCAA East First Round earlier this week. The Wildcats came out of it with 20 individual qualifiers for the NCAA Championships next month.

Throughout the four-day event (Thursday-Saturday) at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex, Kentucky saw 12 from the women’s team and eight more from the men’s team punch their tickets to the NCAA Championships, which will be held from June 10-13 at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR.

On the women’s team, freshman Kemarah Howard secured a national qualifying spot in the women’s high jump semifinal (1.82m/5-11.5). The 100m hurdles team of Emmi Scales, Rukia Nusra, and Camden Bentley locked up an NCAA Championships spot while the 4x400m relay team, consisting of A’Laji Bradley, Hannah Douglas, Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera, and Cha’iel Johnson, punched the Wildcats’ final ticket to the national championships. 

Additionally, Hannah Douglass (400m), Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera (400m hurdles), and Jepkemboi Amimo (800m) will join them at the Championships. Sarah Ferguson punched her ticket on Thursday in the pole vault.

On the men’s side, Kingi McNair (long jump) and Grayson Brashear (shot put) locked up their spots on Wednesday. McNair jumped 7.72 meters, the fourth-best mark in school history, while Brashear set a personal record in the shot put with a 18.91-meter launch. On Friday, the 4x100m relay team, consisting of Anthony Waterman, Miles Jones, Oscar Baltan Vivero, and TK Pahuwa, ran the sixth-fastest time in school history at 39.01 to secure the final qualifying spot.

Collins Kiprop Kipngok secured a spot in the Championships through the 3000m steeplechase, while Theo Mudzengerere was the final men’s qualifier in the triple jump with a distance of 15.83m/52-3.25. Waterman also ran in the 110m hurdles, posting a time of 13.45 to make the Championships.

NCAA East First Round results

NCAA East First Round: Wednesday, May 27: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
Men’s Hammer10:00 a.m.SEMIFINAL27. Brock Conrad – 62.18m 
Men’s Long Jump6:00 p.m.SEMIFINAL9. Kingi McNair – 7.72m (PR) (No. 4 UK All-Time) (National Qualifier) 
Men’s 110m Hurdles6:00 p.m.FIRST ROUND8. Anthony Waterman – 13.43 (Q) (PR) (No. 2 UK All-Time) 
Men’s Shot Put6:30 p.m.SEMIFINAL7. Grayson Brashear – 18.91m (PR) (National Qualifier) 
Men’s Pole Vault6:30 p.m.SEMIFINAL33. Grant Harrison – 5.05m 
Men’s 100m7:00 p.m.FIRST ROUND11. Miles Jones – 10.13 (Q)14. Denzel Simusialela – 10.16 (Q) 
Men’s 400m7:25 p.m.FIRST ROUND20. TK Pahuwa – 45.72 (Q) 
Men’s 400m Hurdles8:20 p.m.FIRST ROUND8. Anthony Waterman – 49.89 (Q) 
Men’s 200m8:45 p.m.FIRST ROUNDDenzel Simusialela – DNF 
NCAA East First Round: Thursday, May 28: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
Women’s Hammer10:00 a.m.SEMIFINAL18. Kate Powers – 60.33m30. Meagan Ewers – 58.15m 
Women’s 100m Hurdles6:00 p.m.FIRST ROUND1. Emmi Scales – 12.69 (Q)7. Camden Bentley – 12.93 (Q) (PR) (T-No. 6 UK All-Time)8. Rukia Nusra Omulisia – 12.96 (Q) (PR) (No. 8 UK All-Time) 
Women’s 1500m6:30 p.m.FIRST ROUND17. Ally Kruger – 4:13.94 (Q) (PR)21. Doricah Minsari Isoe – 4:15.42 (Q) 
Women’s Pole Vault6:30 p.m.SEMIFINAL10. Sarah Ferguson – 4.27m (PR) (No. 4 UK All-Time) (National Qualifier)13. Annie Murphy – 4.22m (PR) (No. 5 UK All-Time)33. Chelsea Wetzel – 3.92m33. Kaylee Daniel – 3.92m 
Women’s 400m7:25 p.m.FIRST ROUND9. Hannah Douglas – 51.22 (Q)15. A’Laji Bradley – 51.55 (Q) 
Women’s 800m7:50 p.m.FIRST ROUND2. Janet Jepkemboi Amimo – 2:01.08 (Q)30. Lyric Olson – 2:06.26 
Women’s 400m Hurdles8:20 p.m.FIRST ROUND2. Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera – 55.42 (Q) 
NCAA East First Round: Friday, May 29: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
Men’s Discus1:00 p.m.SEMIFINAL36. Grayson Brashear – 52.20m 
Men’s 4x100m5:00 p.m.SEMIFINAL12. Kentucky – 39.01 (National Qualifier) (No. 6 UK All-Time) 
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase5:40 p.m.SEMIFINAL4. Collins Kiprop Kipngok – 8:25.83 (National Qualifier) 
Men’s Triple Jump6:00 p.m.SEMIFINAL8. Theo Mudzengerere – 15.93m (National Qualifier) 
Men’s 110m Hurdles6:15 p.m.QUARTERFINAL10. Anthony Waterman – 13.45 (National Qualifier) 
Men’s 100m6:25 p.m.QUARTERFINAL14. Miles Jones – 10.14Denzel Simusialela – DNS 
Men’s 400m6:50 p.m.QUARTERFINAL19. TK Pahuwa – 45.55 (PR) (No. 3 UK All-Time) 
Men’s 400m Hurdles7:25 p.m.QUARTERFINAL24. Anthony Waterman – 56.86 
Men’s 5000m8:10 p.m.SEMIFINAL17. Ed Bird – 13:59.57 
Men’s 4x400m8:45 p.m.QUARTERFINAL20. Kentucky – 3:05.98 
NCAA East First Round: Saturday, May 30: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME
Women’s High Jump2:00 p.m.SEMIFINAL1. Kemarah Howard – 1.82m (National Qualifier) 
Women’s 1500m5:15 p.m.QUARTERFINAL14. Doricah Minsari Isoe – 4:13.8916. Ally Kruger – 4:17.07 
Women’s 100m Hurdles6:15 p.m.QUARTERFINAL1. Emmi Scales – 12.69 (National Qualifier)6. Rukia Nusra Omulisia – 12.88 (PR) (No. 5 UK All-Time) (National Qualifier)10. Camden Bentley – 12.93 (T-PR) (T-No. 6 UK All-Time) (National Qualifier) 
Women’s 400m6:50 p.m.QUARTERFINAL10. Hannah Douglas – 50.88 (National Qualifier)18. A’Laji Bradley – 51.56 
Women’s 800m7:05 p.m.QUARTERFINAL11. Janet Jepkemboi Amimo – 2:01.17 (National Qualifier) 
Women’s 400m Hurdles7:25 p.m.QUARTERFINAL4. Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera – 55.13 (National Qualifier) 
Women’s 5000m8:10 p.m.QUARTERFINAL22. Ann Lemirisho – 16:03.87 
Women’s 4x400m8:45 p.m.QUARTERFINAL3. Kentucky – 3:26.81 (National Qualifier) (No. 6 UK All-Time)

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-05-31