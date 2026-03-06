Tyler Bell could return to Kentucky lineup in home series against The Citadel

Kentucky will return to Kentucky Proud Park to play a second home game in a nine-game homestand. For the first time since opening day against UNC Greensboro, the Bat Cats could have their star in the lineup.

Preseason All-American Tyler Bell has been cleared to return to the lineup. The switch-hitting shortstop will be hitting and running the bases initially as he ramps back up. That would mean a likely designated hitter role this weekend. Luke Lawrence‘s time at shortstop is not over yet but Kentucky’s lineup could be getting some needed thump back in the middle of the order.

Bell is a clear first-round draft prospect in the 2026 cycle who could find his was into the top 10. Kentucky will be getting some serious star power back in the lineup. The Chicagoland native led Kentucky in hits (67), runs (51), doubles (17), triples (two), extra-base hits (29), RBI (46), and total bases (118) as a true freshman last season.

Things could look a lot different on offense for Kentucky with Bell added to the equation. There will be some buzz at the ballpark this weekend with the return of Kentucky’s star player just ahead of SEC action.

Jaxon Jelkin Day highlights another weekend series

Everyone will be paying attention to Tyler Bell when Kentucky is on offense, but another star will get all of the attention when the Bat Cats are out on the field. Jaxon Jelkin (3-0, 0.55 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 16.1 IP, 25 K) has been absolutely lights out to start the season. The former Nebraska and Houston transfer has not given up more than three hits in a game yet, has kept free passes down, and has the strikeout button working. This college baseball veteran has been the most impressive player on Kentucky’s team.

Jelkin will get a chance to extend that impressive start when he makes his fourth start on Friday. Kentucky is undefeated in Jelkin starts this season and is outscoring opponents 25-5 in weekend openers.

The Bat Cats have been at their best this season with Jelkin on the mound.

Bio Blast: The Citadel Bulldogs

A small military school in Charleston, The Citadel has put together a nice history in baseball. This Southern Conference (SoCon) program has made 13 NCAA Tournament appearances with a strong run in the 1990s. The Citadel has not advanced past the opening weekend and has not reached the tournament since 2010. They are looking to change that under a new regime.

Clemson alum Rusell Triplett is in year two leading this program. In his first season, the Bulldogs finished 31-26 (12-9) and earned the No. 3 seed in the SoCon Tournament. Their run would end there but this is a program hopeful to make some noise in 2026.

The Citadel was picked to finish fourth in the SoCon in the preseason media poll. Triplett’s squad had four preseason second-team all-conference selections. This is a rising program that is looking to make a name for itself. So far in 2026, the Bulldogs are off to a 5-5 start with a sweep over Marshall, a six-run win over an Army team that beat South Carolina, and a highly competitive series against Florida State where multiple games were not decided until the ninth inning or later.

This baseball team ranks No. 38 nationally in ERA (3.46). Pitching has been the strength of this team and that has shown up in every weekend series so far. The offense (No. 273 in slugging percentage, No. 288 in batting average) has been an issue. Kentucky’s lineup will be challenged this weekend but this could be another big opportunity for UK’s pitching staff to put up some numbers.

Who To Watch For: The Citadel Bulldogs

— Miles Barbrey (R/R | 5-10, 180): This true freshman out of Fountain Inn (S.C.) High has quickly carved out a starting role in year one. The second baseman has is hiiting .308 with five steals and a strong on-base percentage (.367) in 31 plate appearances. The Citadel has moved him around the card and has to have him in the lineup daily right now.

— Bryce Coulter (RHP | 6-3, 220): This junior college transfer has been The Citadel’s Saturday starter throughout the season. Coulter went eight innings in his last outing against Florida State and gave up just one run (unearned) on 104 pitches. The strikeouts (9 K in 16 IP) are low and there have been some control issues (7 BB, 5 WP) but his good has been very good this season.

— Will Holmes (LHP | 6-0, 205): Kentucky has had some struggles against left-handed pitching. The Cats will see a good one on Friday. Holmes was a first-team all-conference selection in 2023 who has been outstanding to start this season. The 23-year-old has recorded 22 strikeouts over 15.1 innings. Holmes has allowed just three home runs his entire collegiate career. Teams have found contact (1.24 WHIP) this season but Holmes fits the profile of a pitcher who has given UK problems.

— Zach Hunt (R/R | 6-1, 210): This junior college transfer has made a splash in his first season with The Citadel. Hunt hits cleanup and is the only player in the lineup with an OPS (.916) north of .900. The right-handed slugger at first base leads this offense in extra-base hits (six), RBI (10), and total bases (21). He has been the most dangerous bat in this lineup.

THAT BALL IS HIT HIGH AND DEEP!!!🚀



Zach goes yard to put the Bulldogs up 3-0!#jOURney pic.twitter.com/xezPvDJluG — The Citadel Baseball (@CitadelBaseball) February 22, 2026

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. The Citadel

All three games at Kentucky Proud Park will be streaming on ESPN+. The direct links can be found below for this home-and-home.