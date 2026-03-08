Kentucky blows lead late only to find some clutch offensive fireworks in 12-7 win

One thing we do know leaving another night at the ballpark is that this Kentucky baseball team is not boring. After having the game on cruise control, Kentucky blew a 6-1 by allowing four runs in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth inning. All that did was set the stage for some fireworks on a rainy night at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky’s offense absolutely delivered in a 12-7 victory. A six-run eighth won the game.

Tyler Bell single

Scott Campbell Jr. sac bunt

Caeden Cloud walk

Ryan Schwartz reached on E5

Tagger Tyson 2-RBI double

Jayce Tharnish 3-run home run

Luke Lawrence fly out to right field

Ethan Hindle solo home run

Tyler Belly fly out to right field

The offense went cold, but for the second night in a row, Kentucky got the fireworks needed in the late innings to secure a fourth consecutive weekend series win to start the season. UK scored 12 runs on nine hits and found a way to the winner’s circle despite getting another short start from their Saturday starter.

Now the Bat Cats will play for a sweep for a fourth Sunday this season.

Box Score: Kentucky 12, The Citadel 7

Kentucky finds some slugging

Kentucky plays a certain brand of baseball under Nick Mingione. Quite often, Kentucky wants to play small ball, put the ball in play, and create chaos on the basepaths. That can be a fun style to play but it takes terrific execution. Sometimes it is just easier if you can hit for extra bases and send the ball over the fence. We saw some of that from the lineup on Saturday.

UK recorded just four extra-base hits in the game but Mingione’s squad made them count. Scott Campbell Jr.‘s double in the fourth plated Tyler Bell and gave the Bat Cats a 3-1 lead. Tagger Tyson‘s double in the eighth scored two runs and gave UK the lead. Jayce Tharnish and Ethan Hindle followed that up with home runs to leave no doubt in the win.

Kentucky had some shaky pitching and defense on Saturday but were able to overcome due to a strong night from the offense. Oh, and having Bell reach bases four times (1-2, 2 BB, HBP) certainly doesn’t hurt.

Kentucky’s pitching staff runs into trouble

In his start last week against St. John’s, Ben Cleaver lasted just three innings. The skinny lefty issued three walks and was sitting on 68 pitches after recording nine outs. UK decided to make a move to the bullpen early. The same card had to be played against The Citadel.

Cleaver (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 4 BB/HBP, 71 pitches) was pulled again after recording just nine outs. Only this time, UK did not have Connor Mattison available as both he and Jack Bennett were needed on Friday. That required UK to use some of their bullpen depth. That created some up and down moments over six innings.

Nile Adcock worked a clean fourth inning. Tommy Skelding then efficiently worked clean a clean fifth and sixth. Then the trouble arrived. Walks and hit by pitches ultimately led to both Skelding and left-handed pitcher Jackson Soucie to be pulled in the seventh inning. They were replaced by Burkley Bounds who got out of the jam but allowed all inherited runners to score. A game that UK had in cruise control got off track fast. Kentucky then lost the lead when Bounds (2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K, BB) worked the eighth. Even the ninth inning wasn’t easy as two free passes from Ryan Mullan gave The Citadel a chance to start a rally.

There were also two errors that contributed to some problems when The Citadel was at bat. Kentucky’s pitching and defense has been a strength all season. Pitching and defense was not that on Saturday. That did not prevent UK from entering the winner’s circle.

On Deck

Kentucky (13-2) remains undefeated in weekend series. Now the Wildcats will look to record a consecutive sweep at Kentucky Proud Park. Nate Harris (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 15 IP, 21 K) will make his fourth start of the season on Sunday.