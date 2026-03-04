Kentucky threw the first punch against Texas A&M, but failed to throw another

Kentucky was playing good basketball through the first 12 minutes against Texas A&M. Despite some unforced turnovers and early foul trouble, the Wildcats threw a haymaker in the opening segments. It was a 30-18 lead for UK with 8:05 left in regulation.

But Texas A&M responded — and then responded over and over and over again. A 27-3 run for the Aggies to close the first half put them ahead by a dozen at the intermission. That run extended to 36-6 out of the locker room. It wasn’t until there were fewer than two minutes to go that Kentucky showed any signs of retaliation, but it was far too little, far too late. UK ended up losing on the road 96-85.

“All I gotta say about the game is, we went out there and threw the first punch. We got punched back and I feel like we never came back from that punch back,” Junior center Brandon Garrison told Jack Givens on postgame radio. “So we got to break down this film, see what we need to work on, and go look towards Florida.”

It’s tough to pinpoint where exactly Kentucky began to collapse after going up by 12. The tides turned once Trent Noah missed a three-pointer that would have put UK ahead by 15. Texas A&M would come back down the floor and hit a triple of its own. It was all Aggies from there.

Head coach Mark Pope did take out his two best guards, Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen, for a little over 60 seconds during the Aggies’ comeback. But Texas A&M had already cut its deficit down from 12 to five when Pope pulled those two. When they returned, the Aggies were up by one before closing the half on another double-digit scoring run. Maybe that run doesn’t happen if Oweh and Aberdeen remain in the game, but Texas A&M went on to outplay UK for the final 28 minutes of the contest anyway.

The vibes of this game were all over the place, even when Kentucky was winning, but it erupted into full-on chaos down the stretch of the first half.

“I feel like we relax as a team,” Garrison added. “I feel like when we get ahead, us as a team, even me, we all just relax instead of put our foot down. They made a run and we never responded. Basketball is a game of runs. We made ours, they made theirs, and I feel like we just never made ours again.”

Now 30 games into the regular-season, there won’t be many valid excuses for relaxing against an NCAA Tournament team. But Kentucky fully let off the gas in this one. This group has certainly earned the “Unpredictables” nickname.