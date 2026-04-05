Kentucky Tight Ends are Crazy in All of the Right Ways

The tight end position has become one of the most important on a football field. It’s a demanding position, one that asks players to do a little bit of everything. They need to be able to get open against exceptional defensive backs and bully opponents in the trenches. It requires elite athleticism and probably a few loose screws between the ears. The Kentucky tight ends are checking those boxes.

“Off the field, they’re nice, real nice, but on the field, they’re crazy,” safety Ty Bryant said after Saturday’s scrimmage.

Willie Rodriguez is the leader of the room. The third-year player was a significant recruiting win for the Wildcats, and he’s been a steady contributor over each of the last two years. He’s quickly developed a relationship with quarterback Kenny Minchey.

“I feel like we have a great connection,” said Minchey. “I think he was the first person that texted me when I got on campus.”

That connection off the field has created results on the field.

“He’s a really, really good athlete in terms of creating space and getting open and catching the ball. I mean, you saw today, catching the ball is definitely a strong suit. But he’s always talking about hitting people. He definitely doesn’t shy away from a little bit of contact,” said the Kentucky quarterback.

Will Stein believes Rodriguez will be one of the Cats’ top targets on Saturdays this fall. After spending the last few seasons coaching future NFL players like Kenyon Sadiiq, Stein knows they got a good one.

“Willie Rodriguez is a fantastic player. This guy can play ball. He made some big plays today. He is definitely one of our go-to guys. I mean, if we’re not feeding him the rock daily, shame on us. That guy is an NFL player, no doubt. I’ve been around some really good tight ends, especially recently. That guy can play,” said Stein.

It’s Not Just the Willie Rodriguez Show

The beautiful thing about the tight end room is that it’s not Willie Rodriguez and a bunch of dudes. Bryant has seen redshirt freshman Mikkel Skinner come out of his shell this spring. Once he gets a firm grasp on the offense, he’ll become one of a few weapons in that tight end room.

“Henry Boyer, another guy that guy’s gonna play in the NFL. He’s a really good player. He’s got the size, he’s got the weight, he’s got the intangibles up front. He’s a true Y, but he’s been catching the ball really good,” said Stein.

“And then Skinner, I mean, he made some big plays today on the perimeter, excited about his growth. He’s got to continue to learn and push in the classroom and take it out to the field. But when that dude knows what he’s doing, he’s a problem. He’s a big problem. So I really love that group. I think Coach Burke’s done an excellent job of coaching them, and they should play a big role in our offense moving forward.”

If you’ve been waiting for Kentucky to finally utilize the tight ends in the passing game, that wait will soon be over.