Kentucky to face John Calipari once, Ole Miss twice in 2026-27

We’ve got MASSIVE SEC scheduling news, folks.

Who will the Kentucky Wildcats be facing this season within the conference? Jon Rothstein is rolling out the home and away schedules for top schools in the league and just dropped a few bombs for Mark Pope entering year three.

We’ll start with the smaller nuggets: Kentucky will face Tennessee and Vanderbilt both home and away in 2026-27, as expected, as the program’s mirror opponents. The Wildcats will travel to Knoxville and Nashville while the Volunteers and Commodores will come to Lexington, like every year. A new home-and-home twist this season, however? Pope will return to the scene of the hand-cutting crime at Ole Miss after blowing up that locker room in his first season at UK. Chris Beard and the Travis Perry-less Rebels will also return to Rupp Arena.

Elsewhere, the Wildcats will face every other team once in the SEC, including John Calipari’s return trip to Lexington with Arkansas coming to Rupp Arena for the lone matchup of the season. He got the best of Pope and UK in year one, but took one on the chin in Fayetteville in year two. The rubber match will take place back where Coach Cal became a Hall-of-Famer in a sea of blue.

The rest of the home schedule includes Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and South Carolina. As for the road, the six missing games are Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

What do we think, BBN? Any conference matchups you have circled on the calendar?

SEC HOME SLATE

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Ole Miss

Arkansas

Alabama

Auburn

LSU

Texas A&M

South Carolina

SEC ROAD SLATE

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Ole Miss

Florida

Georgia

Mississippi State

Missouri

Oklahoma

Texas

Kentucky Basketball 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule