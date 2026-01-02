Kentucky to host Arizona State QB transfer Sam Leavitt

Kentucky is moving quickly on the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal — Will Stein is keeping his promise of getting studs and feeding them.

Sam Leavitt, the star Arizona State transfer who led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in 2024, is planning to visit Kentucky, sources tell KSR. This comes less than 24 hours after KSR+ reported that there was smoke between Kentucky and Leavitt.

Starting his career at Michigan State, the 6-2 quarterback out of West Linn, OR threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions in his debut season at ASU while completing 61.7 percent of his passes. He also added 443 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship and the CFP quarterfinals before losing to Texas in a double-overtime thriller.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Leavitt appeared in seven games before undergoing season-ending foot surgery on October 31. He would ultimately complete 60.7 percent of his passes for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three picks in the abbreviated seasons while adding 306 yards and five scores on the ground.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining, potentially using both at Kentucky under Stein in the first-year coach’s ambitious push for day-one success at the highest level in the SEC. This would certainly be a heck of a start in pursuing those goals.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Friday that the Wildcats are serious suitors for the star quarterback, joining the likes of Oregon, Miami, LSU and Texas Tech in the race. He entered the portal with a do-not-contact tag.