Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavić commits to Ohio State

After one year in Lexington, Andrija Jelavić is heading to the Buckeye State.

Jelavić has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, he tells KSR. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 5.5 points and four rebounds in 15.6 minutes per outing as a sophomore for Kentucky in 2025-26. He started 20 of his 32 games played, shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 27.6 percent on three-pointers.

Jelavić, who entered his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday, will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Buckeyes. Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress was first to break the news.

NEWS: Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavić has committed to Ohio State, per Miško Ražnatović.



The 6'11 Croatian sophomore started 18 SEC games, averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds in 16 minutes.



Plenty of shooting in Buckeyes' frontcourt, with Amare Bynum and Anthony Thompson. pic.twitter.com/mr6a2tuueT — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 11, 2026

Jelavić told KSR when he initially entered the portal that he was leaving the door open for a potential return to Kentucky. Instead, he’ll head north to play for Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler, who landed a commitment from Cal transfer guard Justin Pippen earlier on Friday. The Buckeyes finished 21-13 (12-8; Big Ten) this past season, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After playing professionally overseas for multiple years, Jelavić was a surprise commitment to Kentucky last offseason. The Croatian native had an up-and-down debut college season for the Wildcats, going from a rotational piece to being benched for a short stint to starting the final 20 games of the season. He finished with four double-digit scoring games, two coming in SEC play.

Jelavić is one of seven Wildcats from last season’s team to enter the portal this offseason. He joins Denzel Aberdeen — who committed to his former school, Florida, on Friday (but will need a waiver from the NCAA to play) — as the only two who have announced commitments so far. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is still hunting for his first portal addition. He hosted Washington guard Zoom Diallo for a visit on Friday that will continue through Saturday.

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