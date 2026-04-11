Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler commits to BYU

In news that will come as a surprise to absolutely no one — he essentially broke the news himself when he said he was “returning home” after two seasons in Lexington — Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler has, in fact, committed to BYU.

The rising junior entered the portal on Wednesday, and despite keeping the door open on a potential return to Kentucky on Thursday, he closed it later in the day with an announcement thanking Mark Pope and the Wildcats for everything as he said goodbye.

“I am so grateful to Coach Pope, the assistant coaches and staff, my teammates, and the University of Kentucky and BBN for the last 2 years. You welcomed me into your family with open arms, were patient with me, and supported me every step of the way,” he said. “You helped me grow so much — not just as a player, but as a man. You will always be family to me. I am returning home and excited for the work and challenges ahead.”

Just two days later, he made it official with the Cougars, the Farmington native going home to Utah to play for Kevin Young in Provo.

“I’m coming home,” he wrote on social media. “Cougar nation, let’s rock.”

As a sophomore, the 6-5 guard finished the season averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while leading the team with 73 made 3-pointers on 41.0 percent shooting from deep. Chandler was a dagger-thrower in SEC play, averaging 10.5 points on 45.7 percent from three, leading the conference among players with at least 42 makes in that stretch — only two players in all of high-major college basketball finishing ahead of him against league competition.

Now, Pope is left with a hole to fill at the starting shooting guard spot.

Best of luck to Chandler in Provo. BBN wishes him nothing but the best — unless the Wildcats have to face off against him in the NCAA Tournament next March.

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