Kentucky transfer guard Lexi Blue commits to Northwestern

A former UK player has landed with a different group of Wildcats.

According to On3’s Talia Goodman, Kentucky women’s basketball guard Lexi Blue committed to Northwestern on Monday. Blue appeared in 51 total games off the bench for the blue and white Wildcats over the last two seasons, averaging 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per outing.

A former four-star high school recruit out of Orlando, the 6-foot-2 guard will have two years of eligibility remaining with Northwestern. Blue is the third outgoing transfer this offseason for Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks, joining Kaelyn Carroll and Elsa Vadfors.

NEWS: Kentucky transfer Lexi Blue has committed to Northwestern, she told @On3.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/sUWnAc4eFO — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 13, 2026

At the time of her commitment to Kentucky in April 2024, Blue was the program’s highest-ranked recruit to choose the ‘Cats since Treasure Hunt (a top 10 prospect) did the same as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. Blue showed flashes of potential as a true freshman in 2024-25, but only played 20 or more minutes twice while failing to score double-digits in any of her 23 games played.

Going into her sophomore campaign, it felt like a make-or-break season. Blue was a regular in the rotation early on, posting a career-high 18 points in Kentucky’s second game of the season, a 104-46 win against Monmouth. But her minutes dipped once SEC play came around. Blue shot just 30.8 percent across 12 conference games, averaging under one point per contest. She did not take the floor in any of Kentucky’s three NCAA Tournament games this past season.

Coach Brooks is currently up to eight players for his 2026-27 roster after the commitment of UConn transfer guard Ayanna Patterson on Sunday. Patterson joins expected returners Clara Strack, Dominika, Paurová, Asia Boone, and Gabby Brooks, along with a trio of incoming freshmen guards: five-star Maddyn Greenway (No. 9 overall), five-star Savvy Swords (No. 10), and four-star Emily McDonald (No. 36).

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