Kentucky transfer Kaelyn Carroll signs with Washington

The Big 10 has become a landing spot for Kentucky transfers this offseason. First, Lexi Blue took her talents to Northwestern and now, former Wildcats forward Kaelyn Carroll has signed with the Washington Huskies.

Carroll averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game at Kentucky. The 6-foot-3 rising sophomore played in 34 of Kentucky’s 36 games last season and logged 11.8 minutes per contest.

The former five-star recruit only scored north of 10 points twice last year. Against Morgan State on Nov. 28, she posted 15 points while going 5-10 from three-point range, and against Wright State just three games later, Carroll went 6-11 from beyond the arc, tallying 18 points against the Raiders.

Even with how Kentucky’s roster has shaped up following most of the transfer portal madness, there would have been a clear path for Carroll to be more of a contributor this season. If she were to make a leap this offseason, she could have probably even been a starter for Kentucky in 2026-27.

The frontcourt is rather thin right now too. UConn transfer Ayanna Patterson, Florida transfer Me’Arah O’Neal and Clara Strack are the only forwards and center on the roster. There is plenty of guard depth on Kentucky’s roster, but you can’t necessarily say the same regarding the post positions. Having Carroll back would have been nice to help that.

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