Welcome to Day 4 of the transfer portal. To say the coffee is flowing would be an understatement. Will Stein‘s first Kentucky staff is working furiously to build a roster in free agency but former Kentucky players are looking for new homes. On Saturday night, Cutter Boley (Arizona State) and DJ Waller Jr. (Louisville) found new destinations. Another former Wildcat committed on Sunday.

Landyn Watson will be a Jayhawk. The Texas native is returning to the Big 12 after beginning his career at TCU.

The class of 2021 recruit spent two seasons at TCU and two seasons at Marshall before arriving at Kentucky. In his only season with the Wildcats, Watson played 237 snaps and finished the season with 21 tackles and one tackle for loss. The Texas native has played in 37 career games. Watson was Kentucky’s second transfer portal addition last offseason.

Landyn Watson will need a waiver to receive an additional year of eligibility to play college football in 2026. The linebacker has already burned through his redshirt. If there was an injury that prevented him from playing at any point, Watson could apply for a medical redshirt.

The college football will be a member of Rock Chalk in 2026.

The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 17 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

EDGE Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)

WR Montavin Quisenberry

RB Dante Dowdell

S Cam Dooley

RB Jamarion Wilcox

