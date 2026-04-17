Kentucky Transfer Portal Target Commits to Texas Tech

The transfer portal dominoes are beginning to fall. Visits were planned at the start of the free agency period. Oftentimes, it only takes one to change those plans. That’s certainly the case for one prospect that Mark Pope had on his radar.

Cruz Davis, the CAA Player of the Year at Hofstra, lined up visits to Grand Canyon, South Carolina, and Kentucky. He never made it out of Lubbock. After taking a trip to Texas Tech on Wednesday, Cruz committed to the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard’s career began with Rick Pitino at Iona. He followed him to St. John’s, but Davis’ season was ended by an injury after only four games. He returned to the transfer portal and found a home at Hofstra, where Davis scored more than 20 points per game and led the Pride to the NCAA Tournament. He’ll play his fourth season of basketball for a school that isn’t afraid to open its wallet on the gridiron or the hardwood.

Kentucky is still in search of some shooters, and Cruz fit that mold, knocking down 40% of his attempts last season. Without the Hofstra guard on the hook for a weekend visit, Mark Pope still has a few other options. Furman guard Alex Wilkins spent Thursday in Lexington and former Utah shooting guard Terrence Brown is expected to make it to Kentucky for a visit on Friday.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope and Kentucky Basketball and Will Stein’s first year at the helm of Kentucky Football, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.