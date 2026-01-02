Kentucky is aggressively pursuing defensive tackles in transfer portal

Kentucky entered the transfer portal on Friday with eight scholarship players in Anwar Stewart’s defensive line room. It has become clear very early in the process that adding to that room is a priority for the new coaching staff at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Things are happening quickly.

Four defensive line targets have emerged for the Wildcats. All of them have visits scheduled for Lexington. This is the latest.

Kentucky’s defensive line targets

Michai Boireau (6-4, 349)

The Florida nose tackle was a full-time starter in the SEC as a true sophomore in 2025. The massive defensive lineman played 296 snaps in nine games and finished the year with 20 tackles. Projects to be a productive two-gap player at his next stop. The Metro Atlanta native has two years of eligibility remaining. UK, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss are all expected to receive visits.

Ahmad Breaux (6-3, 278)

The defensive tackle has played 200-plus snaps in each of the last two seasons as rotation player for LSU. Breaux has two years of eligibility remaining. Recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss this season. UK (Jan. 3) and Mississippi State (Jan. 4) will get the first two visits.

Ian Geffrard (6-5, 387)

Another Peach State native, Geffrard is a massive defensive tackle who is coming off a very good season on a bad Arkansas defense. The transfer has two years of eligibility remaining. Geffrard started all 12 games for the Hogs this season and finished the year with 25 tackles and four tackles for loss in 463 defensive snaps. UK, Auburn, SMU, and Texas are all set to get the transfer on campus for a visit.

Kourtney Kelly (6-3, 281)

The Columbus (Ga.) Carver product spent two seasons in Division II at West Georgia and took a redshirt season in year one. This past fall, Kelly logged 17 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks in 11 games. Clemson will get the first visit on Jan. 5. Kelly is expected at Kentucky on Jan. 7.

🚨Regular Season Tape🚨

6ft 3in 281lbs

5 SACKS

8TFLS

18 TACKLES

73.4 DEF PFF

3 years of eligibility left

Film: pic.twitter.com/Qiiambwr6T — Kourtney Kelly (@KourtneyKelly20) November 19, 2025

Hunter Osborne (6-4, 301)

The former blue-chip recruit in the 2023 cycle stayed close to home and signed with Alabama. After not receive many playing time opportunities through his first two seasons on campus, Osborne relocated to Virginia. The defensive tackle recorded 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss as a redshirt sophomore in 2025. Osborne is back in the portal again with two years of eligibility remaining. Kentucky is getting Osborne on campus this weekend.

Khalil Poteat (6-5, 280)

The former junior college transfer spent the last two seasons at Temple. Missed five games in 2024 but stepped into a bigger role in 2025 when he recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 308 defensive snaps. Owns some alignment versatility as Poteat played kicked inside to play some tackle but was also used at defensive. Will be a redshirt senior in his final season of eligibility in 2025. UK, Arkansas State, Mississippi State, and Northwestern are all in position to get the transfer on campus.

Tae Woody (6-4, 315)

The Alabama native started his collegiate career at Florida State before moving to UAB in 2023. Woody then landed at ULM where he spent the 2025 season. The defensive tackle recorded 18 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 220 snaps. The college football veteran is back in the portal and has visits scheduled with Memphis (Jan. 3) and Kentucky (Jan. 7).