Kentucky transfer WR target DeAndre Moore Jr. commits to Colorado

Kentucky football head coach Will Stein has been on a roll in the transfer portal, but the Wildcats just missed out on a big-time pass-catcher.

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., one of the most talented players in the portal, is transferring from Texas to Colorado, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Moore picked the Buffaloes after visiting Kentucky, Ohio State, and Louisville. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

College football fans in the city of Louisville are well aware of Moore from his time as a high school recruit. Remember when Scott Satterfield brought all the luxury cars to Bowman Field for a big visit weekend? Moore was in that contingency of players, along with Pierce Clarkson and Rueben Owens. A Top-100 talent, Moore eventually wised up and flipped from Louisville to Texas.

BREAKING: Texas transfer WR DeAndre Moore Jr. has Committed to Colorado, he tells @On3



He totaled 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 TDs in his time with the Longhorns



Moore was one of the top available players in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/FnkOhcsAiC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2026

During his time at Texas, he has consistently been one of the Horns’ best weapons. He played in 35 games and started in 16 over three years, serving as Texas’ primary slot receiver over the last two seasons. Moore reeled in seven touchdown passes during Texas’ run to the CFP Semifinals in 2024, and last fall had 38 receptions for a career-high 532 yards. He has just shy of 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns over his three-year career.

In addition to wide receiver, Moore can also be used as a return man. He handled those duties until Ryan Niblett emerged and won Texas games at Kentucky and Mississippi State.

On3 ranks Moore as a Top-40 player in the transfer portal and the No. 6 overall wide receiver. He would have injected some star power into the Kentucky offense by giving QB Kenny Minchey an exceptional weapon in the slot, but Stein will now look elsewhere at wide receiver.

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.